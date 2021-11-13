Tips on how to liven up the walls of your home with some colour and fun

Facing a blank wall can be daunting. Often, we instinctively fall back on the most familiar option: “What colour should I paint it?” Or maybe: “Should I add wallpaper?”.

But there is a world of possibilities beyond basic paint and wallpaper that can make a dramatic change to a room: You could paint a blank wall with a mural, coat it in lime wash, install panelling or add decals.

“When you paint a wall with flat paint, you just see colour,” said Genna Margolis, the founder of Shapeside, an interior design firm in Los Angeles.

With other wall treatments, you see something more: A graphic pattern, a texture, a sense of variation.

And while some showstopping wall finishes involve precious materials and laborious techniques that are better left to professionals, others are easy enough to pull off by yourself. Designers and manufacturers recently shared advice on do-it-yourself alternatives to ordinary paint and wallpaper.

PAINT A MURAL

The thought of painting a mural might be intimidating, conjuring visions of elaborate nature scenes filled with flowers, trees and animals that extend floor to ceiling and wall to wall. But not every mural needs a skilled artist’s touch. And it doesn’t have to be expansive.

“Sometimes, painting a full wall would be too much – it would completely overpower the space,” said Phoebe Cornog, a founder of Pandr Design Co, which has designed and painted murals in sports stadiums, shopping centres, offices and homes. “Doing a section of a wall can add a bit of colour, but not completely take over.”

In Wonder Walls, a new book from Storey Publishing, Cornog and her partner, Roxy Prima, lay out step-by-step instructions for creating simple, compact murals, including one composed of five parallel lines in various colours; one made from an overlapping arch, circle and rectangle; and one centered on a large-scale triangle.