Tom & Stefanie down to three stores from 10 as founders' daughter aims to keep business going

Her answer got surprisingly emotional.

"Yeah, so I think one of the reasons is because a lot of these store staff have been with us for almost 20 years, so they have actually seen us grow up over the years," she said.

"So, if we were to have to let them go, I think it would be just very sad because I think they would be unable to find employment elsewhere because of their age. And so I feel like it's important for me to continue to keep up this store."

When Yes 933 DJ and host Chen Qijia pointed out that continuing the family legacy was a huge burden on Chua's shoulders, the university student became visibly emotional.

And it's not difficult to understand why she's so attached to the business.

Her parents opened their first store 32 years ago, and Chua practically grew up in their shops.

"I've been working here since I was young. So every weekend my parents would bring my two younger brothers and me to visit all the different outlets to be cashiers, to help out with cashiers or serving customers," she recalled.

Here's the irony: Growing up in the family business didn't make Chua dream of taking it over – quite the opposite.

Watching how hard her parents worked made the now-Year 2 Singapore Management University (SMU) business student want something considerably more predictable.

"My initial plan was to take a very stable corporate route because I saw my parents working very hard honestly for the shop. So I wanted to take just like a corporate role," she said.

And she gave that route a proper shot, previously interning at CapitaLand and JPMorgan.