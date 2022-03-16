Top dogs: Poodles pop in popularity, but Labs still No 1 breed in US

TOP 10

After Labs, the top 10 are: French bulldogs, golden retrievers, German shepherds, poodles, bulldogs, beagles, Rottweilers, German shorthaired pointers and dachshunds.

OODLES OF POODLES

Poodles reigned as top dog from 1960 to 1982 before falling off somewhat in popularity. But in the new statistics, they reclaimed the fifth spot for the first time since 1997. (The standard, miniature and toy sizes are all counted as one breed.)

With their proud stance and elaborate cut in the show ring, "they do have a reputation, in some circles, as just being froufrou", says longtime poodle owner and sometime breeder Page Hinds-Athan of Roswell, Georgia. "There's definitely more to them."

Poodles historically were water retrievers, and they remain athletic animals renowned for their smarts, not to mention their allergy-friendly coats. Hinds-Athan's poodles have made therapy visits in hospitals and compete in obedience. Other poodles work as guide dogs for the blind, hunt or compete in agility or other dog sports.

Their intelligence comes with some high expectations, Hinds-Athan says: In training, "if you're going to fuss at them, you'd better be really right. Because if you're not really fair with them, they remember it."

AND DOODLES?

Poodles also make up part of several popular hybrids, such as Labradoodles, maltipoos and sheepadoodles. The AKC, a governing body for many dog shows, doesn't currently recognise any of those as breeds. But AKC spokesperson Brandi Hunter says poodle-mix fans have made some enquiries about what recognition would involve.

One key requirement is articulating an ideal for the breed, in order to attain some consistency.

"The predictability is one of the things that draws people to purebred dogs," Hunter explains.

ON THE RARE SIDE

The rarest breed last year was the Norwegian lundehund, consistently sparse in the US. The smallish dogs boast extra toes and unusual flexibility that once helped them climb Norwegian cliffs to hunt puffins nesting in narrow crevices.