This trend is a mess: Could clutter be becoming cool?

“It’s funny, we went from like, ‘Oh let me just turn the camera on,’ and then it was like, ‘Oh, I’d better clean up in here.’” All of that decluttering, she said, has resulted in a style of video so overly polished that it has grown tiresome.

“Now it’s like, ‘Let me trash it again,’” she said.

In January, Soto turned on her camera and trashed her sunny room in South Brooklyn in a 15-minute “room makeover” video she uploaded to YouTube. After the video’s grand finale – in which Soto scattered pads across her bed – she shut off the camera and cleaned it all up.

As a trend, messiness has its limits, because not everyone’s mess will be judged equally, Soto said: “It’s chic when Julia Fox shows her real apartment, but is it chic when an everyday person does it?” The younger and more conventionally attractive the person, she said, the greater their latitude to be messy online.

Beyond social media, some people are finding other reasons to embrace mess. For one, a space without clutter can seem sterile, more like a Sweetgreen than a cozy home, said Jonah Weiner, a journalist who writes the popular fashion and design newsletter Blackbird Spyplane along with Erin Wylie. (Weiner is also a contributing writer for The New York Times Magazine.)