Kahoot quizzes, song requests, S$10 lucky draw: 9 wedding ideas your guests will love

In Singapore, even weddings have a “ten years series” answer. A slideshow chronicling the couple’s journey to adulthood. A succession of three toasts where elders look up from bowls of orh nee (sweet taro paste) to holler orders for grandchildren. The whole nine yards.

When COVID-19 restrictions kicked in, young couples who lamented the predictability of this entire shebang had to get creative. Since intermingling was not allowed, they kept things interactive with Kahoot quizzes. Aunties and uncles could no longer “yam seng”, but lucky draw contests riled them up all the same.

Come to think of it, the “improvised” weddings I attended during the pandemic were actually more memorable than most. Couples have also turned to TikTok to share ideas and inspire one another using the hashtag #weddingtok. We’ve rounded up the best ones to help you shake things up.

LET GUESTS “E-MEET” AND MAKE SONG REQUESTS

Attending a wedding alone is every introvert’s nightmare. Rather than configuring the seating plan many times over to please everyone, you can take the edge off it by breaking the ice for them.