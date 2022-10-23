Meet the young environmentalist who is upcycling glass in order to reduce waste

WHAT IS THE LONG-TERM GOAL THEN?

Our long-term goal is to set up one or multiple waste material upcycling and recycling facilities in Singapore and abroad that can handle not only glass but also other waste materials. From an environmental sustainability perspective, it makes the most sense to decentralize waste collection and processing facilities because the logistics and cross-border transportation of waste materials unnecessarily incurs greenhouse gas emissions. However, this conflicts with financial sustainability because in manufacturing, we want to work with large volumes and mass production scales to cut down on the cost of production.

Nevertheless, we set up Soda Lemon with the intention to balance environmental, social and financial considerations and we would want to decentralize our waste recycling and upcycling facilities across ASEAN as long as it is financially viable to do so, even if it does not make us the most profit.

What sets us apart from other businesses is that we are trying to focus on neglected material types. For example, glass is not as commonly recycled as other materials like paper, metal and plastic. If you go to recycling collection points in Singapore, you will find that some of them do not accept glass material.

Another neglected material that we hope to work with in future is TetraPak which is commonly used to make containers that store our milk and other perishable liquids. TetraPak is considered to be recyclable by its manufacturers but that does not necessarily mean that it is economically feasible to recycle them or that they are being recycled.

HOW DID YOU GUYS LEARN HOW TO UPCYCLE AND WORK WITH GLASS THE WAY YOU DO?

Apart from the glass upcycling facility at Canada, we learnt everything else from online resources and experimentation. It’s quite difficult to find expert glass artisans in Singapore simply because it’s a really niche area of craftsmanship and mass-manufactured glass products from abroad are so cheap, making it tough for glass artisans to make a living here.

We are not engineers or technicians but scientists by training, so we had a hard time getting to where we are today. Most of the knowledge we obtained so far lies in the area of mechanical engineering and material science, but both of us are trained in ecology, biology, geography, and climate science-related areas.

At some point in our journey, I felt that one of us needed to gain some formal training in mechanical engineering and material science. And so I have been taking night classes at the ITE and polytechnic level since 2019, to gain better domain knowledge and technical expertise in what we are working with.

Some people have criticized me by saying that it is not necessary to go back to school to learn what I need to learn to run my business, and that I am simply wasting my time by going back to school. But I am steadfast in my opinion that people in the 21st century need to possess a solid understanding of what they are working with from a combination of good theoretical knowledge and practical experience and skills.

We failed a lot in our early days of experimentation, and we still fail quite frequently even now. But we use our failures as data points in our learning process and we gradually get better over time. I can also get a little too excited when buying new tools and equipment to try. I get chided by Rui Xiang occasionally for buying equipment that we don’t use, but I take it as part of the learning process of knowing what NOT to buy in future. And indeed, we now know a lot better in terms of what to look out for when considering new equipment purchases!