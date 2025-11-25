Is that Bugis? Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse's newest game Varsapura features familiar Singapore streets

If you've always wanted to roam the streets of Singapore virtually, the good news is that an upcoming game will let you do so.

Varsapura, from Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse, features the main character travelling in a map that looks remarkably like Singapore's Bugis and City Hall area and their surroundings. The game's title, which means "City of Rain" in Sanskrit, also seems like an obvious nod to the country's name in Malay.

In the 31-minute gameplay video uploaded on YouTube, the main character, who works for the Shadow Emergency Alliance (SEAL), can be seen, from the 21st minute, travelling through streets near Bugis, with familiar looking buildings such as Fortune Centre and Waterloo Centre, and office buildings like Duo Towers.