If you grew up playing arcade games or collecting toys, Vintage Market 2026 may bring back a few memories.

Taking place at SAFRA Mount Faber from Friday to Sunday (Nov 27 to 29), the event, in its fourth edition, is themed “Growing Up With Singapore” and will feature around 35 participating brands, with booths dedicated to local creations, vintage collectibles, retro gaming and army-themed displays.

Visitors can look forward to vintage toys, locally made collectibles, retro arcade games and activities inspired by Singapore's past, alongside opportunities to browse memorabilia and take part in interactive experiences.

VINTAGE TOYS, LOCAL CREATORS AND COLLECTIBLES

Visitors can browse a range of vintage toys and collectibles at booths by local makers and vintage collectors.

At the K.C. Collectibles booth, visitors can find battery-operated vintage robots, many of which are still in working condition and will be demonstrated live. Local toy maker Mox Monsters will also have a booth featuring its Singapore-made toys, including prototypes and finished products.

Your 80s Toyshop and Katsuden31 will have toys from the 1980s and Japan, including collectibles from franchises such as He-Man, Ghostbusters and Visionaries. Local comics and vintage tin toys will also be available at the market.

