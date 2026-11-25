Vintage Market 2026 returns with retro toys, arcade games and more, now in 4th edition
The three-day event at SAFRA Mount Faber will feature vintage collectibles, locally made toys, an NS-themed zone and a retro gaming corner.
If you grew up playing arcade games or collecting toys, Vintage Market 2026 may bring back a few memories.
Taking place at SAFRA Mount Faber from Friday to Sunday (Nov 27 to 29), the event, in its fourth edition, is themed “Growing Up With Singapore” and will feature around 35 participating brands, with booths dedicated to local creations, vintage collectibles, retro gaming and army-themed displays.
Visitors can look forward to vintage toys, locally made collectibles, retro arcade games and activities inspired by Singapore's past, alongside opportunities to browse memorabilia and take part in interactive experiences.
VINTAGE TOYS, LOCAL CREATORS AND COLLECTIBLES
Visitors can browse a range of vintage toys and collectibles at booths by local makers and vintage collectors.
At the K.C. Collectibles booth, visitors can find battery-operated vintage robots, many of which are still in working condition and will be demonstrated live. Local toy maker Mox Monsters will also have a booth featuring its Singapore-made toys, including prototypes and finished products.
Your 80s Toyshop and Katsuden31 will have toys from the 1980s and Japan, including collectibles from franchises such as He-Man, Ghostbusters and Visionaries. Local comics and vintage tin toys will also be available at the market.
A NOSTALGIC LOOK AT SINGAPORE'S PAST
Visitors can revisit different aspects of Singapore's past at the market, including its National Service history. An NS-themed zone will feature a helmeted recruit mascot and photo opportunities.
Explore Alvin's Bunker, a collection curated by collector Alvin Lee. It features military uniforms, badges, helmets and other artefacts spanning the period from World War II to the modern Singapore Armed Forces.
The market will also feature merchandise by Heng Suay Eating House inspired by Singapore's food and local culture.
COMPLETE MISSIONS TO WIN EXCLUSIVE MERCHANDISE
Visitors can pick up a Mission Card and embark on a mission trail across five participating booths and activity stations. Those who complete all five missions and collect all five stamps can redeem a limited-edition Vintage Market patch at the SAFRA Admin Table. A different design will be available each day, while stocks last.
The Mission Card also offers a chance to win a Nintendo Switch through a lucky draw, which visitors can enter by scanning its QR code.
FROM RETRO ARCADES TO GEL BLASTERS
The retro gaming zone will feature classic arcade cabinets and a console corner, where visitors can challenge their friends to a game and take part in one of the market's mission trail activities.
For something more action-packed, Bluebird Gel Blaster will offer visitors a chance to test their sharpshooting skills. Participants can take on the challenge and earn a stamp for their Mission Card.
SNAP PHOTOS WITH VINTAGE AND POP CULTURE ICONS
Visitors can snap photos with a Volkswagen Combi or at a Mama Shop-themed photo spot. The latter will be set up alongside Old Habits Cafe, where visitors can also enjoy kopi and bites.
Star Wars costumed characters from the 501st Legion Singapore Garrison will make appearances for meet-and-greet sessions on Nov 28 and 29, from 1pm to 2.30pm each day, at the SAFRA Mount Faber Atrium.
Free shuttle services will run between HarbourFront Station Bus Stop and SAFRA Mount Faber on Nov 28 and 29.
Vintage Market 2026 runs from Nov 27 to 29 at SAFRA Mount Faber, 2 Telok Blangah Way, #01-04, Singapore 098803. Opening hours are 12pm to 9pm on Friday and 11am to 8pm on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free with no registration required. More information via the event website.