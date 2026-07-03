Logo
Logo

Living

Viral 'Stick Art Uncle' who made art pieces out of twigs in Pek Kio, has died at 83
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Living

Viral 'Stick Art Uncle' who made art pieces out of twigs in Pek Kio, has died at 83

Known affectionately as Uncle Thien, the late Thien Yeok Lin achieved viral fame after images of his twig art pieces earned praise online.

Viral 'Stick Art Uncle' who made art pieces out of twigs in Pek Kio, has died at 83

From left: Uncle Thien working on an art piece and one of his previous artworks. (Photos: Facebook/Alvin Tan, Delia Corn)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
03 Jul 2026 09:51AM (Updated: 03 Jul 2026 09:55AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Thien Yeok Lin, who went viral as the "Stick Art Uncle" for his art pieces, has died at the age of 83. Thien, known affectionately as Uncle Thien, was beloved in Pek Kio, where he would create portraits out of fallen twigs on pavements.

These portraits would usually depict figures from Chinese tales.

Images of his works went viral in 2020, with many praising their simplicity and beauty.

Thien, who used to work as a hawker, would reportedly work on a different art piece every day, and even accepted requests from residents nearby.

One of Thien's artworks. (Photo: Facebook/Delia Corn)
One of Thien's artworks. (Photo: Facebook/Alvin Tan)

According to a post by Thien's nephew, Thien died on Wednesday (Jul 1) and his wake is being held at 47 Owen Road. Thien's funeral and cremation will take place on Jul 4.

Mr Alvin Tan, Minister of State for Trade and Industry and National Development, as well as MP of Tanjong Pagar GRC, paid tribute to Thien, saying that he was "dear to us in Pek Kio".

"Even when we offered him a space in Pek Kio Community Centre or our Pek Kio RN centre, he politely refused, so we respected his wishes," wrote Mr Tan, who had also visited Thien's wake.

Source: CNA/hq

Related Topics

Culture & Trends community
Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...
Advertisement