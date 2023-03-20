Meet the family repairing Singapore's watches and heirlooms for three generations

“He wanted all of us to wear lab coats at first, but we refused to. So he was quite annoyed,” said his daughter Rebecca.

“TO BE A SPECIALIST, YOU MUST KNOW EVERYTHING”

As a young boy, Willie was intrigued by how minuscule parts could come together to tell time and thought: That’s something to pick up. He started repairing watches at his father’s workshop at seven and quit school to do it full-time at 15.

“Once I see the watch, I know how to fix it. I have this inborn ability,” he beamed.

Given his family’s circumstances then, a diploma in watchmaking was off the table. The only way to Switzerland was through a sponsorship. So, in 1975, he wrote to Rolex Singapore for a job. The interview was a day-long; he repaired a manual watch in the morning and an automatic one in the afternoon. Despite his best efforts, he was only offered the role of a Grade 3 technician. A beginner’s white belt in taekwondo terms.