Singapore's first White Rabbit-themed pop-up store launches at Plaza Singapura

Fans of White Rabbit can now visit a dedicated lifestyle pop-up store inspired by the iconic milk candy.

Located at Plaza Singapura, the pop-up is organised by Hao Food SG, the official distributor of White Rabbit products in the region. The store will run daily from 10am to 10pm until Nov 24, 2026.

The concept store combines food, merchandise and interactive experiences centred around the Shanghai-born candy brand, which has been around since 1959.