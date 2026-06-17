Singapore's first White Rabbit-themed pop-up store launches at Plaza Singapura
Located at Plaza Singapura, the lifestyle store sells lifestyle products such as keychains, bags, pouches, apparel and jewellery, and will operate till November this year.
Fans of White Rabbit can now visit a dedicated lifestyle pop-up store inspired by the iconic milk candy.
Located at Plaza Singapura, the pop-up is organised by Hao Food SG, the official distributor of White Rabbit products in the region. The store will run daily from 10am to 10pm until Nov 24, 2026.
The concept store combines food, merchandise and interactive experiences centred around the Shanghai-born candy brand, which has been around since 1959.
One of the main attractions is a candy bar offering White Rabbit sweets in flavours including original milk, matcha, chocolate, mint, coffee, coconut, red bean, mango and banana. Visitors can create their own customised candy mix or purchase a Singapore-exclusive White Rabbit gift box.
The store also serves White Rabbit-themed desserts and snacks, including ice cream in flavours such as original milk, chocolate and sea salt cheese.
Beyond food, visitors can browse a range of lifestyle products inspired by the candy's signature blue-and-white packaging and rabbit memorabilia. These include pouches, neck pillows, water bottles, tea sets, keychains and plush toys, as well as a streetwear capsule collection featuring T-shirts, caps and crossbody bags.
Local jewellery brand Mia Liora Lab has also partnered with the store on a rabbit-inspired diamond jewellery collection.
Fans of collectibles can look out for blind boxes, limited-edition bunny plush toys and Pomu, a Singapore-exclusive plush character created in collaboration with Arc-en-Ciel Cafe.
The pop-up also offers customisation stations where visitors can personalise selected merchandise using White Rabbit-themed patches and iron-ons.
The White Rabbit pop-up is the latest themed experience centred around the candy brand in Singapore, following initiatives such as the White Rabbit-inspired high tea at The Westin Singapore.