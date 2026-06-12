Why do flying ants, bees and beetles keep ending up in your home – and how do you get them out humanely?

The swarming in your home can be a nightly affair triggered by the weather. “For example, if there is a long, dry and hot spell, followed by a massive, extended downpour that significantly cools the temperature down by a few degrees, you can expect to have mass emergences of flying ants in the next few evenings,” said Dr Hwang.

But the rain may cool off their amorous pursuits. “Very generally speaking,” he continued, “insects do not fly well under rainy conditions, so you can expect less insect activity on rainy days. As such, we do expect generally less insect activity during cooler monsoonal months and heavier rains.”

Sometimes, some insects can appear in greater numbers due to their developmental cycle or food resource changes, said Dr Hwang. “A good example is the chironomid midges that mass emerge in Pandan Reservoir and Bedok Reservoir due to the food availability during different times in the reservoirs.”

DOES LIVING ON A HIGH FLOOR MEAN FEWER BUG VISITS?

In nature, some flying insects can fly a few kilometres above ground, far exceeding any high-rise buildings, according to Dr Hwang. “But there is often a dilution effect as we go higher up, so homes on higher floors do generally receive fewer bugs.”

You’ll also be glad to know that most flying insects prefer to be nearer to the ground, and closer to suitable habitats or food sources, said Dr Hwang. “For flying insects that are attracted to light, the lower floors will naturally attract the bulk of them before they have a chance to fly higher up.”

WHAT’S THE BEST WAY TO GET THE BUGS OUT?

The trapped insect is probably as anxious as you to get out of your home. “If it’s in the day, open as many windows and doors as possible to let them to fly out themselves,” said Dr Hwang. “Guidance by sunlight is the easiest.”

For insects that are less keen on flying, are exhausted or injured, or sleepy, Dr Hwang suggested transferring them into a small container first. Then, bring the trapped insect out of the household to set it free.