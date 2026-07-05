Large gatherings and small talk – I used to think they were superficial but I now see how they keep us close

The evening is cosy. People are chatting and wandering around different groups, leaning in to listen. The earthy smell of home-cooked food blends with the room's fresh scent. Peals of laughter break out occasionally.

I am at a friend's birthday party that I helped organise, and everyone is dressed as their favourite book character, albeit with a local or regional twist. The costumes are an homage to the celebrant's love for local literature.

As I take everyone in – close friends, acquaintances and strangers-turned-friends – I feel a rush of gratitude for being surrounded by so many people.

That is not a sentence my pre-teen self would ever have imagined writing. Despite always having been a huge extrovert, I used to dread large gatherings with friends and family, because I struggled to see their purpose.

Growing up with a mother who has nine siblings and a father who has three, my childhood was filled with such meetups. There were month-long Hari Raya visits after Ramadan, birthday celebrations, weddings, chalet trips, and year-end barbecues.

I remember times when I simply wasn't in the mood to attend. As others engaged in small talk about the weather, school, work or what they had eaten, I would chat around while secretly counting down the minutes until we could finally leave. As a child, coming together in such a big group felt shallow. There were too many people for anyone to have a proper conversation.

Looking back, I was likely expecting large gatherings to do something they were never meant to do.

Even though smaller meetups have their own merit, during a time when everyone seems busier and more time-starved than ever, I've come to appreciate large gatherings a lot more deeply.