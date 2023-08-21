How to feel happier at work when quitting isn’t an option

A Pew Research Center study has found that only about half of US workers are extremely or very satisfied with their jobs. If you’re dissatisfied at work but aren’t in a position to leave, there may be ways to improve your situation.

1. GET CURIOUS

It is easy to fall into a cycle of negative thinking when you’re feeling stymied or unhappy at work. Instead, approach your problems with curiosity.

Ask yourself what’s inhibiting you at work, advised Amy C Edmondson, a professor of leadership at Harvard Business School. Then ask: “What can I do?”

Meet with your manager to discuss your aspirations and seek concrete feedback, Dr Edmondson suggested. You can also turn to people outside your organisation, like friends, family or career counsellors, to get a different perspective.

2. RECALIBRATE YOUR EXPECTATIONS

If you are feeling disappointed in your role, there may be a mismatch between your expectations and reality. What are you hoping to get out of work? Is that realistic? If not, would it be more feasible over a longer time frame or on a different team?

Try to be flexible. “We live in a volatile, uncertain world,” Dr Edmondson said. “It’s okay to have a five-year plan, but recognise that it is a hypothesis, not a fact.”