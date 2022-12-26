Here's why you are more prone to lashing out at your colleagues on Slack

Conditions have been ripe for workplace disaster this year. Many teammates haven’t seen one another in person much since 2020. Their working relationships have frayed, but the slog of tasks continues. At the same time, they’re reading headlines about constant crises – layoffs, inflation, company collapses.

So things get messy. People blow up at colleagues they’ve never met in person and find it’s easier to demonise a disembodied Slack account than it may be to lose it at someone in person.

Whole battles can be waged between Catwoman and squirrel avatars. Workers receive irate messages and instead of talking it over, they respond with a half-baked retort.

"I’M ON MY LAPTOP; THAT’S THE PLACE I GO TO FIGHT WITH PEOPLE"

We’re living in the age of Slack rage.

“People are getting those dopamine boosts by saying negative things,” said Tessa West, a psychologist at New York University and the author of Jerks At Work. “The reward is stronger and more immediate than the cost.”

With more than one-third of American workers still at least partly remote and millions of them reliant on Slack, it’s clear that many conversations between colleagues – including fights – are now confined to online platforms, even more so than before the pandemic when such tools were already a staple of the workplace.

Anil Dash, a blogger and executive who is the head of the collaboration platform Glitch, has noticed that across companies whose Slack channels he has been in, people disagree with one another more freely than they might have in the office. They have broad-ranging debates on serious issues like politics and tech ethics, or light subjects like snacks. Much of it gets heated.

“It can feel like, ‘Well, I’m on my phone or I’m on my laptop; that’s the place I go to fight with people',” he said. “You have this tool that mimics public social media, and so people’s behaviours mimic public social media, even though it’s sold and used as a collaboration tool.”