World Minnan Cultural Festival, featuring Hokkien heritage, food and performances, taking place in Singapore for first time
The free two-day festival takes place at Marina Bay Sands on Nov 28 and 29, with traditional floral headwear experiences, hands-on heritage craft experiences, tea tastings, exhibitions and Minnan-language performances.
Singapore will host the World Minnan Cultural Festival for the first time this weekend, bringing Hokkien culture in the form of traditional crafts, performances, food and heritage activities to Marina Bay Sands.
The free two-day festival will take place on Saturday (Nov 28) and Sunday (Nov 29), from 10am to 8pm, at the Melati Ballroom on Level 4 of the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.
First held in 2012, the festival has travelled to more than 10 cities worldwide, including Tainan, Quanzhou, Macau, Malacca, Manila and Bangkok. Its Singapore debut is organised by the Singapore Lam Ann Association as part of its 100th anniversary celebrations. The association will also host the 11th World Lam Ann Youth Fellowship and a private anniversary gala over the weekend.
Minnan, which refers to southern Fujian in China, is closely associated with Hokkien language and culture. Its influence appears in Singapore's food, language, and the histories of families whose ancestors migrated from the region.
Visitors to the festival can try zan hua wei, a traditional floral headwear style from Quanzhou, where elaborate arrangements of flowers are worn around the head.
They can take part in lantern-making and scented sachet workshops, or visit the Roots and Heritage exhibition, where they can write vintage-style postcards inspired by correspondence between overseas Chinese migrants and their families back home.
Food lovers can look forward to a showcase of Minnan delicacies, traditional snacks and heritage products, with selected tastings including Anxi Tieguanyin tea, Luojiang sour tea and mung bean soup.
The festival will also feature demonstrations by artisans specialising in traditional crafts such as Dehua white porcelain, Hui'an stone carving, embroidery, paper weaving and woodblock printing.
Beyond the hands-on activities, visitors can learn more about the historical ties between Singapore and southern Fujian through exhibitions documenting migration, family histories and letters exchanged between overseas Chinese communities and their hometowns.
Live performances will take place throughout the weekend. On Saturday, visitors can catch traditional craft demonstrations from 7pm to 8pm, while Sunday's programme includes Nanyin singing, Liyuan Opera excerpts, Gezaixi and Minnan song and dance performances from 3pm to 4pm, followed by incense-making and tea preparation demonstrations from 4pm to 5pm.
The festival will conclude with the Hai Hai Ren Sheng Minnan-language music gathering from 7pm to 8pm on Sunday, featuring familiar Minnan songs.
Other programmes include cultural discussions, tourism showcases and presentations exploring how technology can be used to tell heritage stories. Visitors can find more information on the Singapore Lam Ann Association's official programme website.