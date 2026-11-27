Singapore will host the World Minnan Cultural Festival for the first time this weekend, bringing Hokkien culture in the form of traditional crafts, performances, food and heritage activities to Marina Bay Sands.

The free two-day festival will take place on Saturday (Nov 28) and Sunday (Nov 29), from 10am to 8pm, at the Melati Ballroom on Level 4 of the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

First held in 2012, the festival has travelled to more than 10 cities worldwide, including Tainan, Quanzhou, Macau, Malacca, Manila and Bangkok. Its Singapore debut is organised by the Singapore Lam Ann Association as part of its 100th anniversary celebrations. The association will also host the 11th World Lam Ann Youth Fellowship and a private anniversary gala over the weekend.

Minnan, which refers to southern Fujian in China, is closely associated with Hokkien language and culture. Its influence appears in Singapore's food, language, and the histories of families whose ancestors migrated from the region.