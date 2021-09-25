Worried about your teen on social media? Here's how to help

Choose one platform and one time period, she added. You could say, for example, that your child can use Instagram for 30 minutes a day. You can set that limit via your phone – on Apple look for the Family Sharing settings and on Android you can use an app called Family Link. When the time limit is up, the app on your child’s phone will no longer be accessible. To prevent unwanted downloads, there is also an Ask to Buy setting on Apple phones that will send a request to the parent when kids want to buy or download a new item.

If you have a kid who is tech savvy and might try to override settings like this, you may need to physically remove their device after the time limit, Dr Heitner said.

You can also consider getting your child a Gabb phone, which does not allow for web or app browsing, or Pinwheel, a smartphone with multiple built-in parental controls, including the ability to monitor your child’s communications.

A 2019 report from Common Sense Media found that most tweens and teenagers with a phone or tablet do not use apps or tools to track their device time, however the experts said this is something everyone, including parents, can benefit from.

If you prefer not to monitor social media use electronically, you can simply ask your child to hand over their phone while they focus on homework or another activity, Dr Twenge said.

It’s important for kids (and adults) to understand that the more we pay attention to our phones the less we’re investing energy in the rest of our lives and, as a result, “the rest of our lives actually become less interesting,” said Anna Lembke, the chief of the Stanford Addiction Medicine Dual Diagnosis Clinic at Stanford University and the author of Dopamine Nation.

At the dinner table and elsewhere family members need to “collectively all turn our attention to each other,” she said. “We have to do that in order to preserve those connections.” Be honest about your own struggles curbing media usage. Take digital breaks when needed and encourage your kids to log off too.

“Social media platforms are designed to be addictive,” Dr Twenge said. “It’s not just an individual problem, it’s a group problem.”

HELP YOUR TEEN UNDERSTAND AND CURATE THEIR FEED

A study published in 2016 found that fewer than half of the parents surveyed regularly discussed social media content with their tween and teenage children.

But the experts said it’s helpful to talk to your teenager about who they are following, and how these accounts make them feel.

Dr Heitner warned that teenagers should be especially cautious of any dieting or exercise sites because they could “clog up your feed” and potentially encourage unhealthy thoughts or behaviour. Algorithms will serve content related to who your kids follow, what they search for and how they browse online.

Laura Tierney, the founder and chief executive of The Social Institute, an organisation that teaches students across the country how to navigate social media in positive ways, advises teenagers to dig into their social media settings to find out why certain ads pop up in their feeds.

Start by visiting the Instagram app’s settings, then choose “security,” and then “access data.” Under “ads interests” you can view the specific things that Instagram thinks you like, based on your personal data. In Ms Tierney’s experience, “most students have no idea this even exists.”

She also suggested helping your child find true role models. “This is about surrounding yourself with positive influences,” she said. They could be peers, or celebrities like gymnast Simone Biles. If your child’s feed has accounts that are chipping away at their self esteem, those are the ones that your child needs to quickly unfollow, Ms Tierney said.

“As a parent, your job is to listen and ask open-ended questions,” she added. To start, you can ask what your child’s top five accounts are versus their bottom five accounts – and share your own as well – and talk about why you ranked them this way.

“You want to be around accounts that help you become the best version of yourself,” she said.

By Christina Caron © 2021 The New York Times

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.