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YouTube Premium raises prices in Singapore across subscription plans
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YouTube Premium raises prices in Singapore across subscription plans

In an email sent to YouTube Premium subscribers in Singapore, the video platform announced it will be raising prices for the service.

YouTube Premium raises prices in Singapore across subscription plans

A YouTube sign is shown near the company's headquarters in San Bruno, California, Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

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Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
21 Aug 2026 02:35PM
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YouTube Premium users in Singapore can expect an increase in prices for the service, the video platform announced in a recent email sent to subscribers.

An individual membership will now cost S$15.98 (US$12.58) per month, up from S$13.98, while the family plan, which covers up to six users in the same household, will cost S$31.98 per month, up from S$27.98.

YouTube said that the price hike is so that it can "continue delivering great service and features".

"We don't make these decisions lightly, but this update will allow us to continue to improve Premium and support the creators and artists you watch on YouTube," wrote YouTube in the email.

The YouTube logo is seen outside the company's corporate headquarters in San Bruno, California, on Apr 23, 2025. (File photo: AFP/Josh Edelson)

The move comes about two years after the previous price increase, which saw the individual plan go from S$11.98 to S$13.98, and the family plan, from S$17.98 to S$27.98.

In Singapore, a YouTube Premium subscription grants users ad-free viewing, background play, offline downloads and full access to the YouTube Music service.

According to YouTube, there are currently over 125 million YouTube Premium users in the world.

Source: CNA/hq

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