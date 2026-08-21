YouTube Premium raises prices in Singapore across subscription plans

YouTube Premium users in Singapore can expect an increase in prices for the service, the video platform announced in a recent email sent to subscribers.

An individual membership will now cost S$15.98 (US$12.58) per month, up from S$13.98, while the family plan, which covers up to six users in the same household, will cost S$31.98 per month, up from S$27.98.

YouTube said that the price hike is so that it can "continue delivering great service and features".

"We don't make these decisions lightly, but this update will allow us to continue to improve Premium and support the creators and artists you watch on YouTube," wrote YouTube in the email.