The woman building a retail community around sustainable fashion and beauty brands

The global market for sustainable products is growing fast. Big brands have begun to realise how important it is to manufacture sustainably, using eco-friendly materials and ethical processes. At the same time, an ever-growing roster of young entrepreneurs, driven to make their marks and make a difference are launching small businesses, selling everything from cruelty-free beauty products to zero waste clothing. With so many brands, big and small, getting into the space, it can sometimes be difficult to find and decide which to support.

Enter ZERRIN, launched at the end of 2017 by Susannah Jaffer, who has been based here for the last nine years. Formerly a magazine editor, Jaffer grew disenchanted with her own profession, and fuelled by a belief in sustainable fashion and retail, launched ZERRIN, which is both a retailer for sustainable brands as well as a creative agency that can help these brands better market themselves.

With the rise in conscious consumerism, and Christmas just around the corner, I thought it was a perfect time to check in with Susannah.

WHAT FIRST BROUGHT YOU TO SINGAPORE?

I moved to Singapore in 2012 – I was 21 at the time – with an offer to teach English in a language school. Unfortunately, the visa fell through when I arrived. I was able to get a pass as a university graduate to work in Singapore for six months and ended up in a PR internship, and that was followed by a full-time role in magazines and media.

WHEN DID YOU START REALLY GETTING SERIOUS ABOUT SUSTAINABILITY?

I think it came about through a cumulative realisation of how the industry really works, coupled with a sense of longing to participate in fashion in a more meaningful way; beyond the pretentiousness, beyond the “latest trends”. It was more so in late 2015/2016 when I grew the most tired of the typical narrative of mainstream brands… and even, media.

I learnt most about the impact of fashion and its complex supply chain through independent brands I came to support. That led me to doing more research which really lifted the veil for me on the impact clothing production and consumption has on the planet. For me, discovering fashion done in a better way, which is what sustainability encompasses, was a vehicle for mindfulness in my life, maybe in the same way as yoga, meditation or veganism may be for someone else.