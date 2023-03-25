Post-pandemic nostalgia: Where did all my Zoom friends go and what’s happened to them?

One day last year, Julie Gauthier went on Twitter with a confession to make. “Unpopular opinion: I don’t have Zoom fatigue and I miss Zoom happy hours and game nights,” she wrote. “I feel more isolated now than I did when friends all took time to chat online at the beginning of the pandemic.”

Gauthier, 30, had been scrolling through old photos and found a screenshot of one of the virtual happy hours she’d had with friends in the early days of COVID-19 restrictions. At the time, living alone and working remotely as a software engineer in rural Coventry, Connecticut, the self-described extrovert seized every opportunity for human contact she could get.

Virtual trivia nights? She was in. Mask-making over Zoom with members of a local maker space? Why not? She made a new best friend out of a stranger she met at an online meetup for tech workers, and when another friend’s band began broadcasting porch concerts over Facebook Live, Gauthier streamed the show on her TV and got all dressed up as if she were there.

Her whole world had been reduced to her home, and somehow it felt full.

By the time she stumbled upon the old Zoom screenshot

–

filled with the faces of friends she had scarcely seen since

–