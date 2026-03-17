Zouk Group reopens revamped nightclub Capital following renovation

After temporarily closing Capital in January, Singapore-based entertainment brand Zouk Group reopened the nightlife venue on Mar 12.

The revamped space can house 542 people with 25 sofas and 12 standing tables across two rooms, along with the iconic island bar.

Along with the club’s appearance, which now glistens with gold accents, the sound has also been upgraded with an all-new state-of-the-art surround-sound system.

A brand new addition to the club is its new private karaoke room, perfect for large groups of up to 25 and a dry bar that allows for a personal bartender service.