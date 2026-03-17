Zouk Group reopens revamped nightclub Capital following renovation
The club has been revamped with 25 sofas and 12 standing tables along with a state-of-the-art surround-sound system and a new private karaoke room perfect for large groups.
After temporarily closing Capital in January, Singapore-based entertainment brand Zouk Group reopened the nightlife venue on Mar 12.
The revamped space can house 542 people with 25 sofas and 12 standing tables across two rooms, along with the iconic island bar.
Along with the club’s appearance, which now glistens with gold accents, the sound has also been upgraded with an all-new state-of-the-art surround-sound system.
A brand new addition to the club is its new private karaoke room, perfect for large groups of up to 25 and a dry bar that allows for a personal bartender service.
The closure was part of Zouk’s multi-million-dollar renovation plan across its Singapore club venues, with Phuture and the Zouk Mainroom scheduled to close at the end of March.
CEO of Zouk Group, Andrew Li, said: “Our Singapore clubs and F&B venues at Clarke Quay will be completely transformed by midyear; this reopening is an exciting preview of the new vision of Zouk to come.”
The revamp is scheduled for completion in time for Zouk's 35th anniversary.
For Capital's makeover, Zouk worked together with internationally acclaimed Josh Held Design to integrate architecture that would prioritise connection.
The club held an opening night on Mar 12 with resident DJs Rattle and Gainzter and VIP guests such as 987 radio DJ Germaine Leonora, Singaporean actress Julie Tan and Singaporean-Filipino actor and content creator David Matthew.
Capital is bringing a packed calendar for its opening month. Starting Mar 19, Thursdays will be Hip-Hop and R&B Nights, while Fridays will be Open Format & EDM Nights. Saturdays are themed nights, with the theme for the upcoming weekend being Glam, featuring a local all-female DJ line-up with exclusive perks for ladies.
The full schedule for upcoming programmes at Capital is available on their website.