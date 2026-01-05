Zouk Singapore announces multi-million-dollar renovation across its clubs, aims to host broader types of events

The renovation will see Zouk working with two internationally acclaimed creative partners: New York–based Josh Held Design and lighting studio Superlative.

The Zouk Mainroom, for instance, will be reimagined with a fully modular layout, featuring movable acoustic walls that can adapt from intimate performances to large-scale launches.

There will also be concert-grade sound systems installed across all spaces, allowing Zouk to host live acts and experiential events for up to 3,500 guests across its concepts.

Other highlights include massive 12-metre-wide high-resolution LED walls for immersive visuals, a redesigned main entrance for Zouk Mainroom and Phuture and a new premium VIP sofa section behind the DJ booth.

In a statement, Andrew Li, CEO of Zouk Group said: “As we approach our 35th anniversary, Zouk remains committed to leading, evolving and enhancing entertainment and lifestyle experiences in Singapore.

“In a global landscape marked by change, we are choosing to invest ambitiously in expanded capacity, state-of the-art technology, and a rich spectrum of inclusive, multifaceted experiences that include live music and MICE to create a space where people can connect and express themselves and feel part of something larger. The investment goes beyond physical upgrades – it's about strengthening the customer experience and deepening the sense of community that has always been at the heart of Zouk.”