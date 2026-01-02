From Cartier to Patek: A guide to building a women’s watch collection

While some women consider watches as part of their accessories collection, alongside their jewellery, handbags and shoes, there’s also a growing sorority of horological connoisseurs who devote considerable effort to curating a timepiece collection.

For this tribe, owning the “right” watches is a statement of ambition, accomplishment, taste and sophistication. For them, it’s really not about waiting for someone to gift a fancy wrist bauble; it’s about flexing their status with subtlety.

In this guide to building a noteworthy watch collection – inspired by those exemplary watch enthusiasts – we’re putting the focus on pieces that are as attainable as they are desirable. Remember, you don’t need to take out another mortgage just to climb the horological ladder.

Along the way, we’re mixing mechanical marvels with quartz classics, giving you options that fit your lifestyle, aesthetic, and mood.

The 7 categories of watches to consider when assembling a collection

Assembling a notable watch collection is essentially curating a wardrobe for your wrist. Ideally, it should comprise a mix of daily-use wrist companions, icons, and jewel-encrusted lovelies for special occasions. Remember: build slowly, and with intention.

Consider the following seven categories your compass.

THE NO-FRILLS, THREE-HAND WATCH

Cartier Panthere de Cartier Mini