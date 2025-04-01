NUS Singapore History Prize doubles to S$100,000, now open to non-print media works
Submissions for the upcoming 2027 NUS Singapore History Prize are now open. Accepted works for this iteration include documentaries, films and visual arts.
The Department of History at the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences (FASS) announced on Tuesday (Apr 1) that it will increase the prize money for the upcoming edition of its NUS Singapore History Prize, amongst other changes.
The award, announced every three years, honours works that delve into the history of Singapore, and is financed by an anonymous donor.
The winner of the next iteration of the NUS Singapore History Prize in 2027 will be awarded S$100,000.
This is a S$50,000 increase from the 2024 NUS Singapore History Prize which was awarded to educator Khir Johari for his book The Food Of Singapore Malays: Gastronomic Travels Through The Archipelago.
The 2027 NUS Singapore History Prize will, for the first time, recognise a non-print media work that dives into Singapore’s history. These include films, documentaries, theatre and more.
Future editions of the NUS Singapore History Prize will then alternate between books and non-print media works every three years.
In a statement, Associate Professor Joey Long, head of the FASS Department of History, said: “We firmly support our donor’s belief that Singaporeans can learn a lot more about Singapore’s rich history from different mediums. These include documentaries, films, visual arts, performing arts, installation art, podcasts, and videos (excluding audiobooks, books in printed form, and e-books).
"As such, we are glad that the Prize has now been expanded to recognise works beyond books, which also reflects NUS’ commitment to foster a comprehensive appreciation of Singapore’s past through accessible and modern platforms.”
The jury panel for the award will be chaired by veteran diplomat and Distinguished Fellow at the NUS Asia Research Institute, Kishore Mahbubani.
“Thanks to our donor who has doubled the prize money and encouraged the creation of a new category, Singaporeans will be able to engage more deeply with their rich history,” said Mahbubani.
“There is no doubt that for the next phase of Singapore’s national development, the Singaporean sense of national identity must be deepened and strengthened. The best way to do this is to develop a deep and common understanding of Singapore’s history. Hence, in addition to its academic and scholarly contributions, the NUS Singapore History Prize is also supporting a strong national imperative.”
Nominations are open for works delivered in English, including those that were translated into the language. These works should address Singaporean history, with the goal of providing new insights or new ways of exciting the imagination of Singaporeans.
There will be no limitations on the date of production of these works.
Interested applicants can submit a maximum of three works by May 31, 2027.