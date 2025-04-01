NUS Singapore History Prize doubles to S$100,000, now open to non-print media works

The Department of History at the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences (FASS) announced on Tuesday (Apr 1) that it will increase the prize money for the upcoming edition of its NUS Singapore History Prize, amongst other changes.

The award, announced every three years, honours works that delve into the history of Singapore, and is financed by an anonymous donor.

The winner of the next iteration of the NUS Singapore History Prize in 2027 will be awarded S$100,000.

This is a S$50,000 increase from the 2024 NUS Singapore History Prize which was awarded to educator Khir Johari for his book The Food Of Singapore Malays: Gastronomic Travels Through The Archipelago.