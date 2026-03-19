Iconic ’90s Singapore nightclub Fire Disco returns for one-night tribute
The one-night-only event on Mar 28 at Club Vox has drawn overwhelming response, with the line-up featuring several DJs associated with Fire Disco’s heyday.
One of Singapore’s most iconic nightclubs from the 1990s is making a one-night-only comeback.
Fire Disco once defined an era of local clubbing and will now be honoured with a one-night tribute event at Club Vox in Suntec City on Mar 28.
The line-up features several DJs associated with the club’s heyday, including former Fire Disco resident DJ Ivan Rantung.
Headliners also include Warren Dragon and DJ Kevin O’Hara. Supporting them are DJ Chris L, DJ Y and The Iceman.
There is no cover charge for the event, but guests will need to make a reservation through Club Vox.
The event is organised by Club Vox director Eugene Lim, head of entertainment Navin “The Iceman” Prashad and DJ Y – also known as Dylan.
According to Prashad, the idea for the tribute started from a casual conversation between the organisers.
“It started very organically – just a conversation where we were reminiscing about the clubs of the past, and Fire Disco was one name we all immediately agreed on,” Prashad told CNA Lifestyle. “It was legendary, and at some point in our lives, we all experienced the magic of it.”
What began as a nostalgic exchange soon evolved into the idea of staging a proper tribute night. The organisers also sought the blessing of nightlife veteran Deen Shahul, the founder of Fire Disco.
“When he gave us his support, that’s when we knew we had to make it happen,” Prashad said.
Another defining feature of Fire Disco was its resident live band Energy, fronted by homegrown singer Douglas Oliveiro.
When asked if there would be a tribute to the band that became synonymous with the club, Prashad told us: “Absolutely – Energy played a huge role in shaping Fire Disco, and we have a lot of respect for that.”
However, he added, they "won’t be recreating it fully”. The focus for the night will be on the DJs from the club’s peak with some “surprises”.
“We also have DJs attending who aren’t officially on the lineup – some who have retired or moved on – and they’re excited to come down. You might just see them jump on stage during the night,” Prashad said.
From the time the tribute night was announced, Prashad shared that there’s been overwhelming response and support – more than they expected: “Our phones haven’t stopped ringing. We had three reservation lines open, and all of them have been buzzing non-stop.”
With the indoor space already fully booked and the outdoor area, Chill by Vox, nearly at full capacity, the team is working on setting up a livestream within the venue so guests outside can still follow what’s happening indoors.
With the massive response, Prashad hinted that this one-night experience could lead to something greater.
He said: “We’re truly grateful. And while this is one night for now, if the opportunity comes, we might take this to a much bigger scale in the future – maybe even something like a festival that celebrates the era of Fire Disco.
“But for now, we’re focused on one thing – bringing back the magic and giving everyone a night they’ll never forget."
Fire Disco first opened in 1989 at Orchard Plaza and quickly became one of Singapore’s most talked-about nightlife venues. It closed in 2000.
The Official Tribute to Fire Disco takes place on Mar 28 at Club Vox, located at 03-308 Suntec City, 3 Temasek Boulevard. For reservations, contact Kelvin (9220 0433), Miya (8612 3489) or The Iceman (8785 8891).