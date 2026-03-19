Iconic ’90s Singapore nightclub Fire Disco returns for one-night tribute

The line-up features several DJs associated with the club’s heyday, including former Fire Disco resident DJ Ivan Rantung.

Headliners also include Warren Dragon and DJ Kevin O’Hara. Supporting them are DJ Chris L, DJ Y and The Iceman.

There is no cover charge for the event, but guests will need to make a reservation through Club Vox.

The event is organised by Club Vox director Eugene Lim, head of entertainment Navin “The Iceman” Prashad and DJ Y – also known as Dylan.

According to Prashad, the idea for the tribute started from a casual conversation between the organisers.

“It started very organically – just a conversation where we were reminiscing about the clubs of the past, and Fire Disco was one name we all immediately agreed on,” Prashad told CNA Lifestyle. “It was legendary, and at some point in our lives, we all experienced the magic of it.”

What began as a nostalgic exchange soon evolved into the idea of staging a proper tribute night. The organisers also sought the blessing of nightlife veteran Deen Shahul, the founder of Fire Disco.

“When he gave us his support, that’s when we knew we had to make it happen,” Prashad said.

Another defining feature of Fire Disco was its resident live band Energy, fronted by homegrown singer Douglas Oliveiro.

When asked if there would be a tribute to the band that became synonymous with the club, Prashad told us: “Absolutely – Energy played a huge role in shaping Fire Disco, and we have a lot of respect for that.”

However, he added, they "won’t be recreating it fully”. The focus for the night will be on the DJs from the club’s peak with some “surprises”.