Books Kinokuniya opens new Raffles City outlet ahead of previously announced date

Good news for folks who were eagerly awaiting Books Kinokuniya's third outlet: The Japanese bookstore chain opened its new Raffles City outlet on Friday (Jul 18), ahead of schedule by weeks.

Books Kinokuniya previously announced that the outlet would open in August. Its Raffles City store joins Books Kinokuniya's flagship store at Takashimaya, which was reconfigured and "right-sized" early this year, and its other store at Bugis Junction as the remaining Books Kinokuniya outlets in Singapore.

According to Books Kinokuniya, the change in the opening date was because "renovations and preparations progressed ahead of schedule".