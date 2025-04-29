Milo fans flock to supermarkets to get new, viral limited edition plushies
On Saturday (Apr 26), Milo Singapore released the Breakfast and Breaktime plushie sets, including kaya toast and classic Milo drinks plushies, which sparked quite a buzz.
Now you can drink a cup of Milo and hug one to sleep. On Saturday (Apr 26), Milo Singapore released two limited edition sets of plushies inspired by local treats.
The plushies, to celebrate the iconic drink's 75th anniversary in Singapore, caused excitement among Milo fans with many rushing to supermarkets on launch day to get their hands on one or more.
Videos on TikTok showed crowds of people at supermarkets like Northpoint City's NTUC and Woodlands' Fairprice gathered around boxes of Milo’s promotion packs, which each contain one randomised plushie from either series.
You can choose from The Breakfast Set, which features kaya toast, soft-boiled eggs, and classic Milo drinks, or the Breaktime Set featuring the gem biscuit, bun and Milo packet.
Or, you can try to collect them all, as some are doing.
Of course, where there's a viral product, there are people trying to cash it on its popularity. Which explains why you can already see the plushies and accompanying eco-bag on second-hand marketplace Carousell listed for S$10 to S$15 each. One was even listed at S$38.
The plushies are available while stocks last and CNA Lifestyle has reached out to Milo Singapore to find out if additional designs will be released.
For now, you can get your hands on these soft toys by purchasing the Milo 3-in-1 (16 sachets) or Milo Gao Siew Dai (Less Sugar) (13 sachets) promotion packs to get one randomised Milo Singapore Breakfast Set plush. The packs cost S$7.95 each.
Or you can purchase five Milo UHT 4x125ml Cluster promotion packs at S$2.87 per pack to receive a Milo Singapore Breaktime Set plush in each pack.
Promotion packs are available in supermarkets island-wide, including FairPrice, Cold Storage, Giant, Sheng Shiong and Prime.