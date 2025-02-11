12 winners chosen for Mediacorp’s Design Pompipi competition
The six winners from the main category will each receive S$2,000 cash and S$100 Caltex StarCash Vouchers while the six winners from the kids category will walk away with S$500 each.
A total of 12 winners – six from the main category and six from the kids category – have been announced for Mediacorp's inaugural Design Pompipi competition. On top of the attractive prizes, the winners also stand a chance to have their designs reproduced on a range of SG60 merchandise.
The six winners from the main category will each receive S$2,000 cash (US$1,470) and S$100 Caltex StarCash Vouchers. The winners in alphabetical order are:
1. Celebrating SG60 Unity in Diversity by Jia Xi
2. Landscape of Singapore by Scarlette
3. Majulah Singapore: A Cake of Dreams by Casey
4. SG60 – A Nation United in Celebration by Ee Peng
6. Tikam Tikam by Valerie
The six winners from the kids category will each receive S$500 cash. The winners in alphabetical order are:
1. Celebrating SG60 Sustainability in Unity by Xinyu
2. Funtastic Singapore by Tayn
3. Growing Up With Singapore by Shirlene
4. Incomparable Icons of Singapore by Natalie
6. The Singaporean Harmony by Cayden
Design Pompipi was organised as part of Mediacorp's initiatives to commemorate Singapore's 60th year of independence – members of the public were invited to design a graphic sharing what Singapore or SG60 meant to them.
More than 2,000 submissions were received for both the main and kids categories following the launch on Dec 4. From these, 20 designs from each category were shortlisted for display on the Design Pompipi website after which more than 18,000 votes were cast on the entries.
Several designs were disqualified in early January after it was discovered they were stolen from Singapore-based artist Lee Xin Yi and lifestyle store Supermama.
For the final round of judging, a panel of judges evaluated the shortlisted entries based on the narrative conveyed by the designs, creativity and originality, quality of artistic composition and design and their overall impression of the design. The winning designs were those with the highest combined scores.
The winners may get to see their designs reproduced on SG60 merchandise from participating partners such as Daikin, Shopee, Caltex, Audi, Holistic Way, Ocean Heath, Biofinest, New Moon and Ebene. The merchandise will be made available to the public in the period leading up to SG60 National Day Celebrations.
To view the winning designs, visit sg60.mediacorp.sg.