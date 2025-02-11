12 winners chosen for Mediacorp’s Design Pompipi competition

Design Pompipi was organised as part of Mediacorp's initiatives to commemorate Singapore's 60th year of independence – members of the public were invited to design a graphic sharing what Singapore or SG60 meant to them.

More than 2,000 submissions were received for both the main and kids categories following the launch on Dec 4. From these, 20 designs from each category were shortlisted for display on the Design Pompipi website after which more than 18,000 votes were cast on the entries.

Several designs were disqualified in early January after it was discovered they were stolen from Singapore-based artist Lee Xin Yi and lifestyle store Supermama.

For the final round of judging, a panel of judges evaluated the shortlisted entries based on the narrative conveyed by the designs, creativity and originality, quality of artistic composition and design and their overall impression of the design. The winning designs were those with the highest combined scores.

The winners may get to see their designs reproduced on SG60 merchandise from participating partners such as Daikin, Shopee, Caltex, Audi, Holistic Way, Ocean Heath, Biofinest, New Moon and Ebene. The merchandise will be made available to the public in the period leading up to SG60 National Day Celebrations.

To view the winning designs, visit sg60.mediacorp.sg.