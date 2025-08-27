Singapore's largest-ever dinosaur showcase to open in October, will feature 33 rare fossils and 60 full-scale models
Held at Science Centre Singapore, the experience will feature 33 rare fossils and 60 full-scale models across 3,000 square metres.
Dinosaur fans in Singapore, mark your calendars for Oct 11, as Science Centre Singapore will be launching its Dinosaurs, Extinctions, Us showcase – letting visitors come face-to-face with some of the biggest dinos that ever lived.
The experience will feature 33 rare fossils and 60 full-scale models across 3,000 square metres and is set to be Singapore's largest-ever dinosaur showcase.
A collaboration between Science Centre Singapore and the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum of the National University of Singapore, Dinosaurs, Extinctions, Us will bring together two exhibitions unfolding across three interactive zones.
At Dinosaurs Of Patagonia, you can witness a full-scale cast of the massive Patagotitan mayorum, one of the largest dinosaurs that ever lived.
Six Extinctions will have over 30 displays depicting Earth's most catastrophic moments. The exhibition will also feature Scotty, the biggest T-rex ever found.
The Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum will also draw on its collection to highlight the fact that extinction can occur closer to home. Some of its selected specimens include the cream-coloured giant squirrel and the rufous-collared kingfisher, both of which are now extinct in Singapore.
Tickets for Dinosaurs, Extinctions, Us will go on sale on Sep 1 via Science Centre Singapore's official website.
Tickets for Singaporeans and permanent residents are priced at S$25.90 for children and S$29.90 for adults. Standard admission is S$35.90 for children and S$39.90 for adults.