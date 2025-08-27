Singapore's largest-ever dinosaur showcase to open in October, will feature 33 rare fossils and 60 full-scale models

A collaboration between Science Centre Singapore and the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum of the National University of Singapore, Dinosaurs, Extinctions, Us will bring together two exhibitions unfolding across three interactive zones.

At Dinosaurs Of Patagonia, you can witness a full-scale cast of the massive Patagotitan mayorum, one of the largest dinosaurs that ever lived.

Six Extinctions will have over 30 displays depicting Earth's most catastrophic moments. The exhibition will also feature Scotty, the biggest T-rex ever found.