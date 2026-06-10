Official Formula 1 exhibition to make Asian debut in Singapore with iconic cars and racing simulators

Among the highlights are the Red Bull RB7, the car that carried Sebastian Vettel to the 2011 Formula One World Championship and helped Red Bull Racing secure the Constructors' title that season, as well as the BAR Honda 005 driven by Jenson Button and Jacques Villeneuve during the 2003 campaign.

More cars are expected to be announced closer to the opening date.

Visitors will move through seven themed galleries covering different aspects of the sport, from its history and engineering innovations to legendary drivers and iconic rivalries.

Some features to look out for include the display titled Survival, which showcases parts of Romain Grosjean's Haas car from his dramatic crash at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix, alongside personal items such as his gloves and boots.

Other sections include Design Lab, which explores Formula 1 engineering and technology, and Drivers and Duels, focusing on some of the sport's most famous rivalries throughout history.