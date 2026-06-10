Official Formula 1 exhibition to make Asian debut in Singapore with iconic cars and racing simulators
The Formula 1 exhibition will bring championship-winning cars, racing simulators and interactive displays to Singapore's Gardens by the Bay from Jul 23, 2026.
F1 fans, heads up. The official Formula 1 travelling exhibition will make its Asian debut in Singapore this July.
The award-winning Formula 1 Exhibition will be at Gardens by the Bay from Jul 23. Singapore is the show's 11th stop, following runs in cities including London, Madrid, Melbourne and Amsterdam. It will remain open until Oct 18, extending a week beyond the Singapore Grand Prix weekend this year.
The exhibition explores the history of Formula 1 and the evolution of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) Formula 1 World Championship through race cars, artefacts, archival footage and interactive displays.
Among the highlights are the Red Bull RB7, the car that carried Sebastian Vettel to the 2011 Formula One World Championship and helped Red Bull Racing secure the Constructors' title that season, as well as the BAR Honda 005 driven by Jenson Button and Jacques Villeneuve during the 2003 campaign.
More cars are expected to be announced closer to the opening date.
Visitors will move through seven themed galleries covering different aspects of the sport, from its history and engineering innovations to legendary drivers and iconic rivalries.
Some features to look out for include the display titled Survival, which showcases parts of Romain Grosjean's Haas car from his dramatic crash at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix, alongside personal items such as his gloves and boots.
Other sections include Design Lab, which explores Formula 1 engineering and technology, and Drivers and Duels, focusing on some of the sport's most famous rivalries throughout history.
Visitors can also add a racing simulator experience for an additional S$20, allowing them to take on virtual versions of circuits including Singapore's Marina Bay Street Circuit.
The exhibition will conclude with Singapore Drive, a gallery exploring Singapore's contribution to Formula One and the history of its night race.
Tickets will be available through Ticketek, with prices starting from S$49 for adults and S$29 for children. Group bookings and corporate packages are also available through the exhibition organisers via f1exhibition [at] ticketek.com.sg (email).
A waitlist is currently open via the official F1 exhibition website. Those who sign up will gain access to a presale beginning at 9am on Jun 17, which will run for 47 hours. General ticket sales will start at 9am on Jun 19.