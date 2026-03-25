Golden Village closing Tiong Bahru Plaza cinema after 32 years

Cinema chain Golden Village announced on Wednesday (Mar 25) that it will be closing its outlet at Tiong Bahru Plaza after 32 years of operations. Its last day will be on Mar 29.

The Tiong Bahru outlet, which opened in 1994, is one of Golden Village’s oldest locations, after its first multiplex at Yishun 10 that opened in 1992 and its Junction 8 outlet in Bishan in 1993.

In response to CNA Lifestyle, a Golden Village spokesperson said the closure was due to the end of its lease, with Tiong Bahru Plaza set to redevelop the space.

“The closure reflects broader shifts across cinemas, arts, and retail spaces as consumer habits evolve. For us, it’s about continuing to adapt while ensuring that the cinema experience remains relevant and compelling for audiences,” the spokesperson said.

Following the closure, Golden Village will have 17 remaining outlets in Singapore, including newer locations at Downtown East and Century Square, which opened in November 2025 and February 2026, respectively.

The spokesperson also said that there are currently no plans to open new outlets, and that employees at Tiong Bahru will be redeployed to other branches.

Beyond traditional movie screenings, Golden Village said it has been expanding into alternative offerings such as immersive large-screen formats, K-pop virtual reality experiences and live concert screenings. These include screenings of BTS’ Arirang world concerts in Seoul, South Korea, and Tokyo, Japan.

In a statement announcing the closure, Golden Village said: “The company extends its heartfelt appreciation to patrons, partners, and the Tiong Bahru community for their continued support throughout the last 32 years.”