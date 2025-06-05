Rediscover Singapore’s sea spirit: This new festival brings islander traditions to life at West Coast Park

To celebrate Singapore's indigenous islander heritage, Orang Laut SG is launching its first Hari Orang Pulau festival on Jun 14. It will be held at West Coast Park from 10am to 9pm with performances, film screenings and even activities such as learning how to catch fish.

Organised with support from the National Heritage Board, the one-day event – which means "Islander Day" in Malay – was envisioned as a celebration of culture, heritage and the stories of Singapore’s Orang Pulau, the broader term for indigenous communities who lived on the offshore islands.

The lineup of activities includes cultural performances such as joget dangkung, a photo exhibition showcasing daily life out at sea, as well as workshops on traditional maritime skills led by experienced fishermen from the Orang Laut community. Participants can learn age-old techniques, such as using bubu traps and jaring (gill nets), to catch fish.