Rediscover Singapore’s sea spirit: This new festival brings islander traditions to life at West Coast Park
Packed with cultural programmes, thoughtful panel discussions and family-friendly games and activities, Orang Laut SG's Hari Orang Pulau festival will take place on Jun 14 at West Coast Park.
To celebrate Singapore's indigenous islander heritage, Orang Laut SG is launching its first Hari Orang Pulau festival on Jun 14. It will be held at West Coast Park from 10am to 9pm with performances, film screenings and even activities such as learning how to catch fish.
Organised with support from the National Heritage Board, the one-day event – which means "Islander Day" in Malay – was envisioned as a celebration of culture, heritage and the stories of Singapore’s Orang Pulau, the broader term for indigenous communities who lived on the offshore islands.
The lineup of activities includes cultural performances such as joget dangkung, a photo exhibition showcasing daily life out at sea, as well as workshops on traditional maritime skills led by experienced fishermen from the Orang Laut community. Participants can learn age-old techniques, such as using bubu traps and jaring (gill nets), to catch fish.
Other highlights include film screenings focused on regional coastal communities, such as the 1959 film Bawang Putih, Bawang Merah; panel discussions on intercultural history and fun games and competitions. All activities are free to the public.
“We want to let people in Singapore know that many of us Orang Pulau and Orang Laut are still here,” said Firdaus Sani, the founder of Orang Laut SG, a platform dedicated to telling the stories of the indigenous people of the sea and seafaring inhabitants of Singapore’s offshore islands.
These islanders not only include the Orang Laut but also other ethnic groups such as Malay, Bugis and even Chinese traders who once settled on the islands. Many of them developed unique, island-specific knowledge and skills, especially in areas like foraging and fishing.
The 37-year-old Firdaus, who also runs The Black Sampan social enterprise, is an Orang Laut descendant himself. His maternal grandparents lived on Pulau Semakau until they were relocated to the mainland in 1977. Growing up, he would often visit the island with his grandparents, where he learnt about their traditions.
According to Firdaus, in the 1970s, the inhabitants of five islands around Singapore would gather annually for a sports festival called Pesta 5 S – referring to the islands of Pulau Sudong, Pulau Semakau, Sekijang Bendera (now known as St John’s Island), Pulau Seking, and Pulau Seraya. One island would take turns hosting the festival every year.
Half a century has gone by since then. Descendants of these native islanders are now scattered across Singapore and beyond. But the “jiwa orang laut” or "the spirit of the people of the sea" in Malay, lives on.
Firdaus founded Orang Laut SG during the pandemic. In 2023, he and his team, which included fellow descendants of Orang Laut and Orang Pulau, organised an event called Panggilan Anak Pulau (Calling From Island Descendants) at The Projector.
The event drew 200 to 300 attendees and offered a platform for islanders, their descendants and their supporters to connect and share stories.
This year, Hari Orang Pulau is set to build on that momentum and Firdaus said he hopes it will reach a wider audience. His aim is to make it an annual affair that will contribute to ongoing conversations about Singapore's rich and layered history.
“This event is for former islanders, their descendants and anyone who wants to connect with Singapore’s history and the different communities that shaped our identity," he said.
"Hari Orang Pulau is the start of a larger, long-term vision for the native islanders of this country, and I'm very excited to see where this event will bring us."