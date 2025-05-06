i Light Singapore returns end-May with 17 new light installations and GastroBeats festival village

i Light Singapore (iLSG) is set to return with 17 new light art installations by 20 artists – including an illuminated flower garden and a larger-than-life piano – along with the popular festival village, GastroBeats.

From May 29 to Jun 21, 7.30pm to 11pm daily, with extended hours to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, Asia’s leading light festival will light up Marina Bay and neighbouring precincts, as well as new sites along the Singapore River and at Raffles Place for the first time.

Organised by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and presented by UOB, the festival, which aims to promote sustainability, is anchored on the theme To Gather and inspired by the colour red – a wavelength on the visible light spectrum and in celebration of SG60, according to a press release by i Light Singapore.

At the main festival ground of Marina Bay, visitors can explore installations including "Take a walk through the meadow with me" by Megan Tan and Tan Shao Xuan (Singapore) from the University of the Arts, London College of Communication, which boasts a dynamic garden of 300 illuminated flowers repurposed from acrylic waste that respond to visitors’ presence with light and music.