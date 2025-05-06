i Light Singapore returns end-May with 17 new light installations and GastroBeats festival village
From May 29 to Jun 21, Asia’s leading light festival will light up Marina Bay and neighbouring precincts featuring installations like an illuminated flower garden and a larger-than-life piano.
i Light Singapore (iLSG) is set to return with 17 new light art installations by 20 artists – including an illuminated flower garden and a larger-than-life piano – along with the popular festival village, GastroBeats.
From May 29 to Jun 21, 7.30pm to 11pm daily, with extended hours to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, Asia’s leading light festival will light up Marina Bay and neighbouring precincts, as well as new sites along the Singapore River and at Raffles Place for the first time.
Organised by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and presented by UOB, the festival, which aims to promote sustainability, is anchored on the theme To Gather and inspired by the colour red – a wavelength on the visible light spectrum and in celebration of SG60, according to a press release by i Light Singapore.
At the main festival ground of Marina Bay, visitors can explore installations including "Take a walk through the meadow with me" by Megan Tan and Tan Shao Xuan (Singapore) from the University of the Arts, London College of Communication, which boasts a dynamic garden of 300 illuminated flowers repurposed from acrylic waste that respond to visitors’ presence with light and music.
Visitors can also participate in the "Design your own meadow memory" acrylic charm do-it-yourself workshop, where they get to upcycle offcuts of the installation into personalised charms.
Additionally, Marina Bay Sands will host "Piano Walk" by Amigo & Amigo (Australia) at its outdoor Event Plaza, which features a larger-than-life piano that plays an original composition every 10 minutes and uses visitors’ steps to create melodies.
Other highlights include "Elementary" by Tonoptik (Montenegro) at Clifford Square, next to The Fullerton Bay Hotel, where visitors’ movements alter a virtual landscape on the screen inspired by the ocean, as well as "Urban Oracle" by Ultravioletto (Italy) at the pontoon near the Red Dot Design Museum, which features 24 illuminated letters suspended over the water.
iLSG will also introduce new satellite sites along the Singapore River and at Raffles Place.
At the Singapore River visitors can visit the "Reverse Waterfall" by UxU Studio (Taiwan), which will create a semblance of a waterfall flowing in the reverse direction, as well as the "Bridge of 1,000 Dreams" presented by UOB and DesignSingapore Council, which will transform the Cavenagh Bridge across the Singapore River with illuminated bamboo sticks.
These two installations will be on display till Jul 20, 2025.
Raffles Place Park will also host a stunning inflatable garden, "The Guardians" by Matthew Aberline and The Beautiful And Useful Studio (Australia).
Returning as a satellite site, South Beach will host "Saulux" by Splaces.studio (Malta), at its Fountain Plaza, where wind transforms into light and sound manifested within a field of swaying willow twigs as well as "This is Not a Screen" which utilises recycled polarised screens from electronic waste to offer changing perspectives when gently spun.
Adding to the vibrancy of the programme, popular festival village, GastroBeats, is also set to return to the Bayfront Event Space from May 29 to Jun 22, 4pm to 11pm daily with vibrant retail and pet-friendly zones, daily live music performances, as well as delectable street food and gourmet delights.
This year, GastroBeats’ new activation "Let’s Trouble The Water!" will also feature maverick Jelilo characters – Captain Skull, One Eye and Scarface – who will take centre stage to rally visitors to take action against marine pollution.
Admission is free to iLSG and GastroBeats while charges apply for certain programmes.
Visit www.ilightsingapore.gov.sg for more information.