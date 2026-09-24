2 CNA documentaries nominated for 2026 International Emmy Awards
Nominations for the 2026 International Emmy Awards were announced on Thursday (Sep 24) morning, Singapore time.
Two documentaries by CNA have received nominations for the upcoming 2026 International Emmy Awards: One "Orphan" Every Hour, and Undercover Asia: Copy + Paste + Steal which was produced for CNA by The Moving Visuals Co Singapore.
This marks the third year in a row that a CNA documentary has been nominated at the International Emmy Awards.
Nominations for previous years include The Exiles and Walk The Line.
Walk The Line's correspondent Wei Du also produced One "Orphan" Every Hour, which follows South Korean adoptees who were sent to the West as "orphans" in the 60 years following the Korean War.
It has been nominated in the documentary category, where it will compete against the likes of the UK's Louis Theroux: The Settlers and Mexico's Marcial Maciel: The Wolf Of God.
Nominated under the arts programming category this year, Undercover Asia: Copy + Paste + Steal follows creatives in their fight against the prevalence of generative AI in the industry. Fellow nominees in this category include the four-part series Live Aid: When Rock 'n' Roll Took On The World and Brazil's Uncredited: The Story Of Passinho.
Nominations for the 2026 International Emmy Awards were announced on Thursday (Sep 24) morning, Singapore time, with 64 nominees named across 16 categories and spanning 22 countries.
Other popular works and stars that have been nominated include South Korean actress Park Ji-hyun, under the best performance for an actress category, for her role in Netflix's You And Everything Else and Vir Das: Full Volume under the comedy category.
The full list of nominees is available on this website.
In a statement, Bruce L Paisner, International Academy president and CEO, said: "The International Emmy Awards are as competitive as ever, with an outstanding range of entries from around the world vying for a coveted nomination.
"We look forward to bringing the global television community together to celebrate these exceptional programs and performances."
Winners will be announced at the 54th International Emmy Awards Gala in New York City, on Nov 23.