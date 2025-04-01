Jurassic World: The Experience coming to Gardens by the Bay end-May, featuring life-sized dinosaur animatronics

Dinosaurs will soon roam the misty landscapes of Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay when Jurassic World: The Experience opens on May 29.

Iconic moments from the Jurassic World film franchise will be brought to life through interactive exhibitions and life-sized animatronic and sculpted dinosaurs amidst the lush foliage.

Be greeted by an 8.5m tall Brachiosaurus (that's almost three storeys high) as you enter the Cloud Forest. Then prepare yourself for an encounter with a Tyrannosaurus rex and some face-to-face interaction with baby dinosaurs in the Petting Zoo area.

Venture back to a time before the age of dinosaurs at Evolution Walk, an experience exclusive to Singapore, featuring reconstructions of ancient plants that have become extinct, in an eye-opening showcase of how plants have evolved. Here, visitors can learn about ancient plant species that existed long before the emergence of those that bear flowers.

Housing more than 72,000 plants, the Cloud Forest has more than 50 species with lineages that can be traced back to the Jurassic period, such as ferns, cycads and conifers, which once thrived alongside dinosaurs and even served as food for them, Gardens by the Bay said in a press release on Tuesday (May 1).

Visitors can also learn more about how these plants continue to thrive today and understand the intricate connections between past and present ecosystems.