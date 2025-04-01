Jurassic World: The Experience coming to Gardens by the Bay end-May, featuring life-sized dinosaur animatronics
Opening on May 29, fans of the Jurassic World film franchise from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment can look forward to iconic moments from the blockbuster films brought to life.
Dinosaurs will soon roam the misty landscapes of Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay when Jurassic World: The Experience opens on May 29.
Iconic moments from the Jurassic World film franchise will be brought to life through interactive exhibitions and life-sized animatronic and sculpted dinosaurs amidst the lush foliage.
Be greeted by an 8.5m tall Brachiosaurus (that's almost three storeys high) as you enter the Cloud Forest. Then prepare yourself for an encounter with a Tyrannosaurus rex and some face-to-face interaction with baby dinosaurs in the Petting Zoo area.
Venture back to a time before the age of dinosaurs at Evolution Walk, an experience exclusive to Singapore, featuring reconstructions of ancient plants that have become extinct, in an eye-opening showcase of how plants have evolved. Here, visitors can learn about ancient plant species that existed long before the emergence of those that bear flowers.
Housing more than 72,000 plants, the Cloud Forest has more than 50 species with lineages that can be traced back to the Jurassic period, such as ferns, cycads and conifers, which once thrived alongside dinosaurs and even served as food for them, Gardens by the Bay said in a press release on Tuesday (May 1).
Visitors can also learn more about how these plants continue to thrive today and understand the intricate connections between past and present ecosystems.
Chief executive officer of Gardens by the Bay, Felix Loh, said: “Following the highly successful Avatar: The Experience in 2023, Cloud Forest will once again play host to another immersive blockbuster show as part of Gardens by the Bay’s SG60 offerings.
“Besides life-sized dinosaurs roaming the mist-shrouded landscape, which will captivate visitors of all ages, what sets Gardens by the Bay’s edition apart is a world-first educational showcase. Here, visitors will learn how prehistoric ecosystems once shaped our planet within the setting of a Cloud Forest, and the fascinating way plants have evolved through millions of years from the Jurassic period.”
Visit JurassicWorldExperience.sg for more information.