Kampong Gelam's 35-day Ramadan bazaar starts Feb 19 with 120 F&B and retail stalls
The festivities will run daily from Feb 19 to Mar 25 from 2pm to 11pm from Monday to Thursday, and till 11.30pm from Friday to Sunday.
Gemilang Kampong Gelam (GKG) 2025 will return for its fifth edition of Ramadan festivities from Feb 19 to Mar 25.
The annual festival celebrates the vibrant heritage of Singapore’s oldest urban district during the Islamic holy month, according to One Kampong Gelam's media release.
As part of the festivities, GKG will hold a 35-day bazaar offering 120 F&B and retail partners, including popular vendors like Picanhas, Smashed Burger, Al Papi and House of Lemang.
The festivities also include an immersive Sultan Mosque Lightshow every Friday to Sunday from 7.40pm to 9pm (in 15-minute intervals barring evening prayer calls) across the bazaar period, hands-on workshops as well as traditional and contemporary performances.
For the first time, in line with SG60, visitors can enjoy a slew of new experiences, such as the Kampong Charity Run 2025, which aims to promote drug-free awareness and encourage healthy living; as well as the two-hour Kampong Gelam Tour, where participants can explore the historical and cultural gems of Kampong Gelam including Masjid Sultan and through Kandahar Street.
Other first-time events include a Mystery Treasure Hunt, where participants can stand a chance to win up to S$8,000 in cash, as well as a Stamp Rally for visitors to collect stamps while exploring Kampong Gelam.
On Mar 22 at 6.30pm, Kampong Gelam will also host the precinct’s annual communal iftar, bringing together 1,000 attendees for a communal break fast along Arab Street.
For more information and the latest updates, check Visit Kampong Gelam’s Facebook and Instagram.