Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Singapore

Kampong Gelam's 35-day Ramadan bazaar starts Feb 19 with 120 F&B and retail stalls
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Singapore

Kampong Gelam's 35-day Ramadan bazaar starts Feb 19 with 120 F&B and retail stalls

The festivities will run daily from Feb 19 to Mar 25 from 2pm to 11pm from Monday to Thursday, and till 11.30pm from Friday to Sunday.

Kampong Gelam's 35-day Ramadan bazaar starts Feb 19 with 120 F&B and retail stalls

Visitors to Gemilang Kampong Gelam 2024. (Photo: One Kampong Gelam)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Charis Gan
17 Feb 2025 11:32AM (Updated: 17 Feb 2025 11:37AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Gemilang Kampong Gelam (GKG) 2025 will return for its fifth edition of Ramadan festivities from Feb 19 to Mar 25. 

The annual festival celebrates the vibrant heritage of Singapore’s oldest urban district during the Islamic holy month, according to One Kampong Gelam's media release.

As part of the festivities, GKG will hold a 35-day bazaar offering 120 F&B and retail partners, including popular vendors like Picanhas, Smashed Burger, Al Papi and House of Lemang.

The festivities also include an immersive Sultan Mosque Lightshow every Friday to Sunday from 7.40pm to 9pm (in 15-minute intervals barring evening prayer calls) across the bazaar period, hands-on workshops as well as traditional and contemporary performances. 

Sultan Mosque Light Show 2024. (Photo: One Kampong Gelam)

For the first time, in line with SG60, visitors can enjoy a slew of new experiences, such as the Kampong Charity Run 2025, which aims to promote drug-free awareness and encourage healthy living; as well as the two-hour Kampong Gelam Tour, where participants can explore the historical and cultural gems of Kampong Gelam including Masjid Sultan and through Kandahar Street.

Other first-time events include a Mystery Treasure Hunt, where participants can stand a chance to win up to S$8,000 in cash, as well as a Stamp Rally for visitors to collect stamps while exploring Kampong Gelam.

On Mar 22 at 6.30pm, Kampong Gelam will also host the precinct’s annual communal iftar, bringing together 1,000 attendees for a communal break fast along Arab Street.

For more information and the latest updates, check Visit Kampong Gelam’s Facebook and Instagram.

Mass Iftar 2024. (Photo: One Kampong Gelam)
Source: CNA/cg

Related Topics

food and beverage Ramadan bazaar
Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...
Advertisement