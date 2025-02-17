Kampong Gelam's 35-day Ramadan bazaar starts Feb 19 with 120 F&B and retail stalls

Gemilang Kampong Gelam (GKG) 2025 will return for its fifth edition of Ramadan festivities from Feb 19 to Mar 25.

The annual festival celebrates the vibrant heritage of Singapore’s oldest urban district during the Islamic holy month, according to One Kampong Gelam's media release.

As part of the festivities, GKG will hold a 35-day bazaar offering 120 F&B and retail partners, including popular vendors like Picanhas, Smashed Burger, Al Papi and House of Lemang.

The festivities also include an immersive Sultan Mosque Lightshow every Friday to Sunday from 7.40pm to 9pm (in 15-minute intervals barring evening prayer calls) across the bazaar period, hands-on workshops as well as traditional and contemporary performances.