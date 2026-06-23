BTS concert frenzy sends Singapore hotel bookings soaring, room rates surging
The K-pop boyband is scheduled to perform four shows at the National Stadium on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22.
SINGAPORE: Hotel bookings in Singapore are surging ahead of K-pop boyband BTS' highly anticipated concerts in December, with some reporting demand jumping by as much as 50 times.
The spike mirrors a broader trend across Asia, where cities on BTS' tour schedule have recorded significant increases in accommodation searches. Some booking platforms reported search volumes rising by up to 10 times in certain concert destinations like Kaohsiung in Taiwan.
All tickets for the Singapore leg of BTS' Arirang tour sold out after going on sale earlier this month. The group is scheduled to perform four shows at the National Stadium on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22.
ROOMS FILLING UP FAST
A check by CNA found that rooms are getting snapped up, causing prices to spike.
Online, at least one hotel is charging nearly 10 times its usual rate during the concert period compared with other dates in December, while some properties have already sold out.
The booking platform said reservations have surged by more than 18 times on-year for the concert period.
“Right after the (tour) announcement, we saw a massive spike in searches,” said Mr Edmund Ong, general manager for Trip.com Singapore.
He added that the site received a massive increase in conversion in hotel bookings for Dec 16 to 22 during the Jun 3 to 5 ticket sale window.
Trip.com said the trend was similar to what it observed during previous mega concerts by artists such as Taylor Swift and Blackpink, but the response to BTS has been even more dramatic.
Mr Ong advised fans travelling to Singapore for the concerts to secure accommodation as early as possible, as hotel occupancy is expected to rise significantly closer to the event dates.
So far, around half of the bookings are for four-star hotels, he said.
Three-star hotels account for another 20 per cent, with reservations in that segment increasing nearly 50 times year-on-year.
Visitors are mainly coming from Asia. China and Japan lead the charge, followed by neighbouring countries in Southeast Asia.
Many travellers are choosing to stay in Bugis and Kampong Glam, which Trip.com said account for nearly a quarter of all concert-period bookings.
HOTELS GEARING UP
Hoteliers say the surge presents both an opportunity and a logistical challenge.
At lyf Bugis on Middle Road, about 20 minutes from the National Stadium by public transport, the operator has already adjusted room rates in response to rising demand.
Prices could increase by a further 50 per cent, depending on demand forecasts closer to the concert dates, it said.
The operator is also planning BTS-themed activities and merchandise offerings for guests.
To cope with the expected influx, operators are preparing to deploy additional staff.
Ms Genevieve Khua, country director of revenue management at The Ascott and area manager for lyf and The Unlimited Collection, said lessons from the Taylor Swift concerts had highlighted the need for more manpower.
“We’ll prepare more staff on duty to be able to handle the higher check-ins and check-outs,” she said.
"This was a very, very big learning point from (the Taylor Swift concerts here), because it's a lot of like two-day, one-night stays or even a one-night stay kind of thing.
“So the turnover is actually quite crazy, and then for people who arrive earlier in Singapore, they might not get the early check-in that they have requested.”
She added that staffing levels would be increased across various teams, such as guest services, housekeeping and engineering, to ensure rooms are well maintained.
“If there are any issues, there will always be someone to be able to answer their queries and requests,” she noted.
Not all overseas fans, however, are planning to stay in Singapore.
Some have taken to social media to complain about the high room rates and limited availability.
Others have suggested staying in neighbouring Johor Bahru instead, or even spending the night at Changi Airport.