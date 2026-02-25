Mandai Exploria to open on Mar 3 as one of Southeast Asia’s largest indoor nature attractions

A new 10,000 sq m multimedia attraction – billed as one of Southeast Asia’s largest indoor, nature-themed immersive experiences – will open at Singapore's Mandai Wildlife Reserve on Mar 3.

Open to visitors of all ages – with a particular focus on teenagers and young adults – Exploria features environments ranging from prehistoric eras to microscopic ecosystems.

Exploria is part of Mandai Wildlife Group’s ongoing rejuvenation of the Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

At the new attraction, visitors will begin at a central hub called Our Interconnected World, before moving into five themed realms. At the centre of the hub is the Biopool, which features a four-metre LED globe. As visitors explore the space, their movements trigger visible pulses of light that travel to the globe, generating real-time responses to interaction and participation.

The globe also plays a key role in The Planet Awakens, a light and sound show where projections and colours illuminate the space to reflect the diversity of the five immersive realms connected to the hub.

1. REALM OF THE GIANTS