Mandai Exploria to open on Mar 3 as one of Southeast Asia’s largest indoor nature attractions
The attraction features five themed realms, including the world of prehistoric creatures and deep-sea environments.
A new 10,000 sq m multimedia attraction – billed as one of Southeast Asia’s largest indoor, nature-themed immersive experiences – will open at Singapore's Mandai Wildlife Reserve on Mar 3.
Open to visitors of all ages – with a particular focus on teenagers and young adults – Exploria features environments ranging from prehistoric eras to microscopic ecosystems.
Exploria is part of Mandai Wildlife Group’s ongoing rejuvenation of the Mandai Wildlife Reserve.
At the new attraction, visitors will begin at a central hub called Our Interconnected World, before moving into five themed realms. At the centre of the hub is the Biopool, which features a four-metre LED globe. As visitors explore the space, their movements trigger visible pulses of light that travel to the globe, generating real-time responses to interaction and participation.
The globe also plays a key role in The Planet Awakens, a light and sound show where projections and colours illuminate the space to reflect the diversity of the five immersive realms connected to the hub.
1. REALM OF THE GIANTS
Realm of the Giants features large-scale installations and augmented reality (AR) windows designed to recreate prehistoric landscapes. Here, dinosaur-lovers will be thrilled as visitors are able to view Mesozoic dinosaurs and ancient sea creatures.
A key feature is The Giants Show, an eight-minute, 360-degree standing theatre experience that takes audiences through 500 million years of life on Earth – from the rise of land, sea and sky creatures to their eventual extinction.
2. MICRO WORLDS
Micro Worlds focuses on microscopic ecosystems, where interactive glass orbs and projection domes magnify microbial and invertebrate life forms that are not visible to the naked eye. Visitors can observe plankton, insect colonies, fungi and bacteria, and learn about their roles within Earth’s ecosystems.
3. BITDEER AI EXTREME FRONTIERS
Bitdeer AI Extreme Frontiers uses simulator rooms to recreate some of the planet’s harshest environments. Visitors can experience polar bears navigating melting Arctic ice, Namaqua chameleons thermoregulating in arid deserts, and demoiselle cranes migrating at high altitudes.
4. INFINITE WONDERLAND
Infinite Wonderland highlights biodiversity in rainforests and coral reefs through multi-sensory installations.
5. WORLD OF DARKNESS
World of Darkness explores life in deep caves and the deep ocean, showcasing species that have adapted to survive without light, including bioluminescent vampire squids, eyeless yeti crabs and blind cave fish.
As part of the interactive experience, visitors will wear recyclable Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) wristbands, which can be used to discover Hidden Gems, surprises embedded in the environment that appear by scanning designated spots within the attraction. Each realm also features Memory Hooks, photo stations that can be unlocked to capture images from different perspectives.
Throughout their time at Exploria, visitors may also encounter Disruptive Moments, narrative interludes that highlight conservation messages and invite guests to pledge their commitment to protecting nature and wildlife.
Guests can also create digital avatars, activate installations and collect species badges as they move through the attraction. A live scoreboard in the exit tunnel tracks each visitor’s progress. Each profile created in Exploria remains active for a year, allowing returning visitors to continue collecting badges and achievements.
Exploria operates from 11am to 8pm on weekdays, and until 9pm on weekends and public holidays. Standard admission is priced at S$38 for adults and S$28 for children and students.
Singapore residents with a free WildPass digital membership can enjoy 10 per cent off on regular days and 5 per cent off on peak days. On regular days (Mondays to Fridays), this works out to S$34.20 for adults, S$25.20 for children and students, and S$20 for seniors.
To mark the opening, limited-time bundles will be available until May 31, 2026. These bundles include admission and an Exploria-themed collectible blind box created in collaboration with Singapore-based toy designer Mighty Jaxx. The bundles are priced at S$48 (usual price S$57) for adults and S$38 (usual price S$47) for children and students.
Visitors can also sign up for the Friends of Mandai Ultimate membership, which offers unlimited access to all wildlife parks and attractions at Mandai Wildlife Reserve, including Curiosity Cove and Exploria.
Bennett Neo, the group chief executive officer of Mandai Wildlife Group, said: “With Exploria, we are opening a new dimension of nature at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve.
"Visitors step into immersive worlds where hidden systems of life come alive, from the tiniest insects to the forest canopy above.
"Through science-guided storytelling and interactive exploration, they witness the delicate balance of ecosystems and experience how everything in nature is connected."