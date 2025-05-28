Catch mermaid shows with aquatic artists at Cosford Container Park starting May 31
The performances will run on Saturdays and Sunday starting from May 31.
Looking for a magical experience this June school holidays? Cosford Container Park at Changi will be bringing live mermaid performances, featuring aquatic artists, every weekend starting Saturday (May 31) until the end of the year.
The shows are presented in collaboration with The Dancing Mermaid, founded by belly dancer and certified mermaid dancing instructor, Aliyah.
The hour-long multisensory performances will feature different themes each weekend, such as Arabian Nights, Mythical Creatures Night and Galactic Mermaid Night, with aquatic artists bringing these underwater shows to life through graceful flips and captivating spins.
Visitors can look forward to meet-and-greet sessions with the mermaids after each show with a chance to snap photographs with the performers. To add to the fun, guests will also have the chance to try on mermaid fins.
The performances will take place every Saturday from 7.30pm to 8.30pm and every Sunday from 7pm to 8pm.
Cosford Container Park is located at 30 Cosford Rd, Singapore 499550.