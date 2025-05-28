Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Singapore

Catch mermaid shows with aquatic artists at Cosford Container Park starting May 31
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Singapore

Catch mermaid shows with aquatic artists at Cosford Container Park starting May 31

The performances will run on Saturdays and Sunday starting from May 31.

Catch mermaid shows with aquatic artists at Cosford Container Park starting May 31

The mermaid shows at Cosford Container Park will run every weekend from May 31. (Photo: Cosford Container Park)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Nashita Farveen
28 May 2025 02:52PM (Updated: 28 May 2025 02:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Looking for a magical experience this June school holidays? Cosford Container Park at Changi will be bringing live mermaid performances, featuring aquatic artists, every weekend starting Saturday (May 31) until the end of the year. 

The shows are presented in collaboration with The Dancing Mermaid, founded by belly dancer and certified mermaid dancing instructor, Aliyah.

The hour-long multisensory performances will feature different themes each weekend, such as Arabian Nights, Mythical Creatures Night and Galactic Mermaid Night, with aquatic artists bringing these underwater shows to life through graceful flips and captivating spins.

Visitors can look forward to meet-and-greet sessions with the mermaids after each show with a chance to snap photographs with the performers. To add to the fun, guests will also have the chance to try on mermaid fins.

The performances will take place every Saturday from 7.30pm to 8.30pm and every Sunday from 7pm to 8pm.

Cosford Container Park is located at 30 Cosford Rd, Singapore 499550. 

Source: CNA/nf

Related Topics

family-friendly activities
Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...
Advertisement