Catch mermaid shows with aquatic artists at Cosford Container Park starting May 31

Looking for a magical experience this June school holidays? Cosford Container Park at Changi will be bringing live mermaid performances, featuring aquatic artists, every weekend starting Saturday (May 31) until the end of the year.

The shows are presented in collaboration with The Dancing Mermaid, founded by belly dancer and certified mermaid dancing instructor, Aliyah.

The hour-long multisensory performances will feature different themes each weekend, such as Arabian Nights, Mythical Creatures Night and Galactic Mermaid Night, with aquatic artists bringing these underwater shows to life through graceful flips and captivating spins.