In pictures: Minion Land at Universal Studios Singapore opens with Despicable Me-themed rides, shops and food
The highly-awaited Minion Land section of Universal Studios Singapore (USS) opened its doors to the public on Friday (Feb 14). Here's what fans can expect at this newest USS attraction.
Gru and his adorable band of Minions have just given fans in Singapore the best Valentine's Day present: Minion Land at Universal Studios Singapore.
The space is now officially open to the public and features three distinct areas: Minion Marketplace, Gru's Neighborhood and Super Silly Fun Land.
Here, you can expect rides, shops and food stalls themed after the Despicable Me franchise.
CNA Lifestyle attended a media preview on Friday morning (Feb 14) and tried out everything at Minion Land.
Here are our recommendations.
MINION MARKETPLACE
Minion Marketplace boasts three main shops where you can snag themed sweet treats and merchandise: Sweet Surrender, Pop Store and Fun Store.
With a giant jawbreaker vending machine perched instore, Sweet Surrender features loads of Minion-themed apparel, plushies and souvenirs, making it a must-visit for die-hard fans.
At Pop Store, you can get the latest fashion items and trendiest styles with a Minion twist. These include collared tees, scarves and T-shirts.
Those who are all about accessories and toys can head to Fun Store. We spotted Minion googles and pouches.
GRU'S NEIGHBORHOOD
After four Despicable Me movies, fans will finally know what it's like to step into Gru's house – thanks to Gru's Neighborhood. Here lies Despicable Me Minion Mayhem – an immersive motion simulator ride that transforms guests into Minions as they ride through Gru's secret lab.
As you enter "Gru's house", you'll see items from the Despicable Me movies including newspaper clippings of Gru's escapades and items from his lair.
The ride itself is a fun-filled escapade with aerial drops and water splashes. Those with severe motion sickness might want to proceed with caution.
SUPER SILLY FUN LAND
With a gorgeous view of USS' lagoon, Super Silly Fun Land is where you can fuel up and also go on a few rides.
At Silly Swirly, guests can take off in cute buggies and soar through the sky.
Children will enjoy the Buggie Boogie carousel which also features remixed versions of popular songs.
Super Silly Fun Land is also home to two game booths: Space Killer and Ba-Na-Na CaBaNa.
Space Killer is a shooting game that requires you to launch a ball from a blaster to topple a mountain of cans. Bring down all of them and you'll score a plushie.
Ba-Na-Na CaBaNa requires you to launch a banana from your console into a basket.
Those who are peckish can then head to Super Hungry Food Stand – a restaurant that's a larger-than-film version of the waterfront snack stand from Despicable Me.
Here, you can indulge in a variety of toothsome treats including Stuart's Japanese Curry Karaage (S$19) which comprises mildly spicy Japanese curry, fried chicken and poached vegetables, served with rice shaped after Stuart the Minion.
Other dishes to try include Super Silly Veggie Burger (S$20) featuring a crunchy mushroom patty with guacamole, and Unlucky Ducky Cream Chicken Stew (S$19).
You can also stop by Pop-A-Nana to try their banana-flavoured popcorn (S$10).
Be sure to also keep an eye out for Easter eggs throughout Minion Land. We spotted grass sculptures themed after the characters in Despicable Me as well as life-sized Minion statues to take selfies with.
Minion Land is now open to visitors of Universal Studios Singapore.
"With the opening of Illumination’s Minion Land at Universal Studios Singapore, the Minions have a home in each Universal theme park around the world, offering guests of all ages new and captivating ways to engage with their favourite characters,” said Page Thompson, president of new ventures, Universal Destinations & Experiences.
"We look forward to continually expanding the Universal portfolio with new game-changing attractions.”