In pictures: Minion Land at Universal Studios Singapore opens with Despicable Me-themed rides, shops and food

Gru and his adorable band of Minions have just given fans in Singapore the best Valentine's Day present: Minion Land at Universal Studios Singapore.

The space is now officially open to the public and features three distinct areas: Minion Marketplace, Gru's Neighborhood and Super Silly Fun Land.

Here, you can expect rides, shops and food stalls themed after the Despicable Me franchise.

CNA Lifestyle attended a media preview on Friday morning (Feb 14) and tried out everything at Minion Land.

Here are our recommendations.

MINION MARKETPLACE