Not at NDP 2025? Where to catch fireworks and join in the SG60 fun beyond the Padang
The celebrations don’t stop at the Padang. Or on Aug 9 for that matter.
Didn’t manage to snag a ticket to the National Day Parade on Aug 9? Fret not, the celebrations don’t stop at the Padang.
Whether you’re looking for a place to watch the fireworks and aerial displays with your loved ones or simply want to get into the Singapore spirit, here’s your guide on where else to go and what else to do to celebrate Singapore’s 60th birthday this weekend and before that.
SG60 EVENTS TO CHECK OUT
1. ARTSCIENCE MUSEUM’S SINGAPOP!
Hailing from Cultural Medallion recipient and national icon Dick Lee’s creative mind in his first foray into exhibition-making, ArtScience Museum’s Singapop! 60 Years of Singapore Pop Culture is an ongoing multimedia exhibition that runs until Dec 28.
The exhibition explores key moments in Singapore’s pop cultural transformation, from its unique Singlish language and hawker culture to local music, film, fashion and even annual National Day celebrations.
Highlights include Rojakland, the heart of the exhibition, which illuminates the elements shaping 60 years of Singaporean pop culture; SingaStyle which features pageant wear from 2013 to 2022 by local designers Frederick Lee and Moe Kasim; as well as Screening Room which spotlights iconic local films and dramas like Under One Roof (1995), Mee Pok Man (1995) and Phua Chu Kang (1997).
Tickets to SingaPop! are available now. Sands LifeStyle members can enjoy exclusive perks and discounts when purchasing tickets on the ArtScience Museum website or all Marina Bay Sands box offices, while non-Sands LifeStyle Members can buy their tickets via the Klook platform.
More details here.
2. NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE'S SG60 CELEBRATIONS
Celebrate SG60 at the National Museum from now to Aug 9, with a series of SG60 exhibitions and activities, including Stories of Singapore: Building Our Heritage Brick by Brick which features a large-scale Lego diorama of iconic Singaporean elements.
At the exhibition, visitors can contribute to a record-breaking Lego mural, aimed at setting a new Singapore Book of Records title for the largest Lego mural ever made. Admission to the Stories of Singapore: Building Our Heritage, Brick by Brick showcase is free.
Visitors can also colour and share their hopes for Singapore’s future through Digital River Stories, a mobile digital art experience that brings their drawings to life on a vibrant interactive wall.
During this period, the Canvas of Light: Our Nation’s Journey will be making its return, where the museum’s facade will be illuminated by a stunning light art projection.
On Aug 9, visitors can enjoy free museum admission to a full day of programmes and activities spanning four levels of the museum from exciting heritage hunts, thematic crafting activities and more.
From 5.30pm, visitors can gather on the Front Lawn, sit back, relax and enjoy the live NDP screening and a picnic under the stars.
Visit the National Museum’s Facebook and Instagram pages for more information.
3. HERITAGESG’S BRAS BASAH.BUGIS ACTIVITIES
The Singapore Night Festival only kicks off on Aug 22 but ahead of the popular annual event, there are some National Day Activations in Bras Basah.Bugis. These will cast a spotlight on Sungei Beras Bassa – the river that once flowed in the area (and gave the area its name, which means “wet rice” in Malay).
These light activations will be seen at: The National Museum of Singapore, Reflection Pool @ Bras Basah MRT Station; Fortune Centre's digital billboard; Stamford Walkway; St Joseph’s Church; Ten Square's digital billboard and The Cathay. They’ll be from 7.30pm to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and until 11pm from Sunday to Thursday, all the way till Sep 6.
4. JEWEL FOOD TRAIL
It’s true when they say food is Singapore’s national pastime — so what better way to celebrate the nation’s birthday than with a homegrown food hunt at Jewel Changi Airport.
Until Oct 26, foodies can embark on the self-guided, immersive Jewel Food Trail to travel through 60 years of Singapore’s food heritage by solving eight playful puzzles and following a trail of scattered clues via WhatsApp, all while exploring food-themed stops and surprise redemptions at selected F&B outlets across the iconic lifestyle destination.
Whether you’re flying solo or rallying a team of hungry explorers, the trail promises plenty of tasty treats from nostalgic flavours to fresh takes.
The trail will typically take about one and a half to two hours to complete and will start at Gift by Changi Airport.
Tickets are priced at S$60 per participant. More information here.
WHERE TO WATCH THE FIREWORKS
1. NOVA BAR
From 6pm to 11pm on National Day, guests can soak in the festivities from Nova at the free-standing or lower deck seating with a general entry pass at S$60 and S$35 per person (includes two drinks) before and after 9pm, respectively.
Guests can also purchase the basic package, which includes a spot at the prime upper deck tall table seating with dedicated table service and two complimentary drinks for S$120 per person (minimum two pax).
Address: 1 Raffles Pl, L63, Singapore 048616
2. LEVEL33
Another coveted spot is the microbrewery and restaurant LeVeL33 at Marina Bay Sands. Guests can enjoy panoramic views over Marina Bay while enjoying a culinary feast as the restaurant joins forces with chef Janice Wong to present two limited-edition experiences.
These include the one-night-only SG60 National Day Cacao Experience on Aug 9, priced at S$328++ per person. Designed as a free-roaming, immersive tasting journey, highlights include a chocolate aged wagyu beef, chocolate and stout char siu served in steamed buns with pickled cucumber salad, chocolate bon bons in cili padi and cendol flavours, and more.
Missed the big night? Celebrations also continue from Aug 11 to 31.
Advance bookings are required via https://sevn.ly/xZ3MR0c4.
Address: 8 Marina Blvd, #33-01 Tower 1, Singapore 018981
3. SKYPARK OBSERVATION DECK
Another obvious alternative would be the MBS' SkyPark Observation Deck from 5pm to 9pm on Aug 9.
Perched on a sweeping vantage point, visitors can also enjoy a bird’s eye view of the aerial display and light projections across the city skyline while sipping on refreshing National Day frozen cocktails by Origin + Bloom.
General admission tickets are available at S$96. Adjusted ticket rates for entry to SkyPark Observation Deck will also apply from 5pm to 8pm on Jul 26 and Aug 2.
More details here.
4. KINKI RESTAURANT AND BAR
For front-row, on the ground views of the celebrations, grab a table at this spot at Customs House.
Diners can take in stunning views overlooking the water and Marina Bay skyline while enjoying an exclusive three-course dinner (S$98++ per person) at 6pm and 8pm, or a two-hour free-flow food and drinks package (S$98++ per person) from 6pm onwards at their rooftop bar featuring reimagined local flavours.
After 8pm, diners can also add on an hour of free-flow drinks for just S$24++ including their NDP special +65 cocktail.
More information here.
Address: #02-02 Collyer Quay, Customs House, Singapore 049323
5. SOFRA TURKISH CAFE AND RESTAURANT
For a relaxed, family-friendly spot to soak in the festivities, Sofra Turkish Cafe & Restaurant at Marina Square also offers scenic views.
Diners can celebrate with a feast of authentic Turkish flavours through two exclusive SG60 sharing bundles available from Aug 1 to 10: The NDP 60 Bundle for 2 (S$88++) which includes lentil soup, whipped feta, a special chef plate, dessert and tea; and the SG60 Bundle for 4 (S$188++) which features a generous spread with a salad platter, kebab platter, kunefe and more.
Address: 6 Raffles Blvd, #03-129A Marina Square, Singapore 039594
6. ONE FULLERTON
A safe bet to catch the SG60 night skies – park yourself at an eatery along One Fullerton.
Take your pick from family-friendly favourites like PS Cafe, Overeasy, Jypsy and Mos Burger, or unwind with a drink at Brewerkz or Starbucks. Whether you're after burgers, Japanese food or a cold pint, the waterfront views and fireworks overhead seal the deal.
7. FUNAN MALL ROOFTOP GARDEN
Tucked just minutes from The Padang, Funan’s Rooftop Garden offers a surprisingly stellar vantage point for the SG60 fireworks for free, minus the heavy crowds.
The spot features open green space, seating areas and skyline views perfect for families, couples, or anyone looking for a more laid-back way to catch the action.
Pack a picnic or grab takeaway from one of the mall’s many eateries below, then head up for an unblocked view of the night sky lighting up. To get there, take lift FL2 via Level 1, Lift Lobby B.
8. ESPLANADE ROOF TERRACE
For another picturesque, unobstructed view of the Marina Bay, make your way up to Esplanade’s roof terrace.
Landscaped with manicured lawns, shrubs and shady trees, this serene green space provides the perfect vantage point for the night’s celebrations.
9. THE LAWN AT MARINA BAY
If you’re up for a more casual, open-air experience, The Lawn at Marina Bay is a prime spot to lay out a mat, kick back and enjoy the SG60 fireworks in full view of the Bayfront skyline.
Located just steps from Marina Bay Financial Centre, this spacious green patch offers a clear line of sight to the night’s aerial spectacle.
Bring your own snacks, arrive early and you’ve got yourself a no-frills, crowd-favourite fireworks night.
HEARTLAND CELEBRATIONS
Can’t make it to the city on Aug 9? Celebrate in the heartlands on Aug 10 instead.
Head to FutsalArena @ Yishun, One Punggol, Junction 8 (Bishan), Bukit Gombak ActiveSG Stadium or Wisma Geylang Serai for a festive evening filled with aerial flypasts, live performances, exhibits, community activities, fireworks and even a drone show.
These sites will be buzzing with activity from 4pm to 9pm, making it the perfect way to wrap up the National Day weekend with family and friends.