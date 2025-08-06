Not at NDP 2025? Where to catch fireworks and join in the SG60 fun beyond the Padang

Celebrate SG60 at the National Museum from now to Aug 9, with a series of SG60 exhibitions and activities, including Stories of Singapore: Building Our Heritage Brick by Brick which features a large-scale Lego diorama of iconic Singaporean elements.

At the exhibition, visitors can contribute to a record-breaking Lego mural, aimed at setting a new Singapore Book of Records title for the largest Lego mural ever made. Admission to the Stories of Singapore: Building Our Heritage, Brick by Brick showcase is free.

Visitors can also colour and share their hopes for Singapore’s future through Digital River Stories, a mobile digital art experience that brings their drawings to life on a vibrant interactive wall.

During this period, the Canvas of Light: Our Nation’s Journey will be making its return, where the museum’s facade will be illuminated by a stunning light art projection.

On Aug 9, visitors can enjoy free museum admission to a full day of programmes and activities spanning four levels of the museum from exciting heritage hunts, thematic crafting activities and more.

From 5.30pm, visitors can gather on the Front Lawn, sit back, relax and enjoy the live NDP screening and a picnic under the stars.

Visit the National Museum’s Facebook and Instagram pages for more information.