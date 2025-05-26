Gallery Children’s Biennale returns with inclusive spaces and new baby-friendly artworks

National Gallery Singapore’s Gallery Children’s Biennale will be returning from May 31, 2025 to Mar 29, 2026 with eight interactive and larger-than-life artworks by artists from Singapore and Asia, aimed at championing accessibility and inclusivity for all audiences.

For the first time, all artworks at the Biennale will include baby-friendly experiences to stimulate their auditory and visual senses in a safe environment, according to a press release by National Gallery Singapore.

The Biennale will also feature thoughtfully designed spaces for persons with disabilities to enjoy and participate in art activities.

Themed ‘Tomorrow We’ll Be…’, the exhibition's fifth edition aims to inspire young minds to dream big and embrace the boundless possibilities of their future through art and play.

Guided by four core values of Joy, Kindness, Dream, and Love, spaces throughout the Gallery will be transformed into vibrant sites for play, learning and imagination.

Some of the artworks include Colourful Play by Singapore artist Fern Wong which features a large interactive wall at the Gallery’s Coleman Entrance and Spine Hall that invites children to have their hand in completing the artist’s intricate papercut design using magnetic papercut shapes.

Babies and toddlers can engage with a wall of maze, rotating sound makers, textural panels and reflective elements – likened to a sensorial busy board.