National Gallery Singapore’s Southeast Asia Gallery to close from April 2026 for major revamp

The Southeast Asia Gallery at National Gallery Singapore (NGS) will undergo a major revamp from Apr 1, 2026, ahead of a planned reopening in November 2027.

During this period, all galleries across Levels 3, 4 and 5 of the Former Supreme Court Wing will be closed to the public. This includes the Rotunda Library on Level 3 and the UOB Theatrette on Level 5.

Art lovers will be glad to know that, to continue offering visitors access to part of the collection, a smaller interim gallery featuring selected highlights will open from October 2026.

Other spaces in the Former Supreme Court Wing will also remain open during the revamp.

The UOB Southeast Asia Gallery showcases works by artists from across the region, including Indonesian pioneer Raden Saleh and Thai artist Phra Soralaklikhit, whose works span the 19th and early 20th centuries.

According to Patrick Flores, Chief Curator of NGS, the revamp is part of an ongoing renewal aimed at better serving audiences in the years to come.

“Southeast Asia is not just a geographical region, but a space shaped by shared histories, movements and ideas. This revamp draws on years of research and curatorial work, reflecting how perspectives on art in the region have evolved over the past decade," he said.