Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Singapore

First look: Rainforest Wild Asia at Mandai opens Mar 12 with 8 themed zones, lots of animals, fun activities
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Singapore

First look: Rainforest Wild Asia at Mandai opens Mar 12 with 8 themed zones, lots of animals, fun activities

Singapore’s fifth wildlife park opens to the public on Mar 12, from 9am to 6pm daily, with ticket prices starting from S$20. Here's what to expect.

First look: Rainforest Wild Asia at Mandai opens Mar 12 with 8 themed zones, lots of animals, fun activities

A viewing gallery and a langur spotted at The Karsts at Rainforest Wild Asia. (Photos: CNA/Lauren Chian)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Charis Gan
12 Feb 2025 04:00PM (Updated: 12 Feb 2025 04:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Looking for another attraction to visit in Mandai? Singapore’s fifth wildlife park, Rainforest Wild Asia, will officially open to the public on Mar 12.

The park will be open from 9am to 6pm daily, with its last admission at 5pm. Ticket sales start from Feb 12 at S$43 (US$32) per adult, S$31 per child (aged three to 12 years old) and S$20 for senior citizens (aged 60 and above). Singapore residents can also enjoy opening special prices from Feb 12 to Mar 31, at S$33 for adults and S$21 for children. 

Touted as the first "adventure-based zoo" in Asia, according to Mandai Wildlife Group, the launch of Rainforest Wild Asia was first announced in November 2024.

Entrance of Rainforest Wild Asia located adjacent to Bird Paradise. (Photo: CNA/Lauren Chian)

It will house more than 25 animal species, including two new species making their Singapore debut: The Francois’ langur, an endangered species native to China and northern Vietnam, and the Philippine spotted dear, of which there are only 700 mature ones around. Other animals include the Malayan tiger, sun bear, Javan langur and red dhole, a kind of Asiatic wild dog.

Langur monkeys spotted free roaming at The Karsts, a rocky attraction located in the park. (Photo: CNA/Lauren Chian)

Aside from the animals, another highlight is a 220m-long cavern that was modelled after the Mulu cave system in Sarawak, Malaysia, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The park was designed to showcase the different layers of the rainforest, from cavern to canopy through a variety of routes for visitors to choose from, depending on whether they want an easier route or a relatively more adventurous one.

The trek is an immersive experience that allows visitors to choose paths of varying difficulty. (Photo: CNA/Lauren Chian)
The trek is an immersive experience that allows visitors to choose paths of varying difficulty. (Photo: CNA/Lauren Chian)
The trek is an immersive experience that allows visitors to choose paths of varying difficulty. (Photo: CNA/Lauren Chian)

Here's a look at some of the different zones and the animals you'll be able to spot: 

THE ENTRANCE GORGE

At the Entrance Gorge section of Rainforest Wild Asia. (Photo: CNA/Joyee Koo)
At the Entrance Gorge of Rainforest Wild Asia. (Photo: CNA/Lauren Chian)
At the Entrance Gorge of Rainforest Wild Asia. (Photo: CNA/Lauren Chian)
At the Entrance Gorge section of Rainforest Wild Asia. (Photo: CNA/Joyee Koo)

THE KARSTS

The Karsts, one of the picture-worthy highlights of the forest trek, also offers a bouldering experience for visitors. (Photo: CNA/Lauren Chian)
The Karsts, one of the picture-worthy highlights of the forest trek, also offers a bouldering experience for visitors. (Photo: CNA/Lauren Chian)
The Karsts, one of the picture-worthy highlights of the forest trek, also offers a bouldering experience for visitors. (Photo: CMA/Lauren Chian)
The Karsts, one of the picture-worthy highlights of the forest trek, also offers a bouldering experience for visitors. (Photo: CNA/Lauren Chian)
The Karsts, one of the picture-worthy highlights of the forest trek, also offers a bouldering experience for visitors. (Photo: CNA/Lauren Chian)
Langur monkeys spotted free roaming at The Karsts, a rocky attraction located in the park. (Photo: CNA/Lauren Chian)

THE OUTPOST

The Outpost, where the Rangers Cafe is located, is one of the pitstops for visitors to fuel up before the forest trek. (Photo: CNA/Lauren Chian)
The Outpost, where the Rangers Cafe is located, is one of the pitstops for visitors to fuel up before the forest trek. (Photo: CNA/Lauren Chian)

FOREST FLOOR

The journey is led by rangers who help visitors spot various animal species including tortoises, hawk deer, Malayan tigers and Malayan sun bears. (Photo: CNA/Lauren Chian)
Certain zones in the park such as the Forest Floor allow visitors to enjoy up close encounters with the animals. (Photo: CNA/Lauren Chian)

ROCK CASCADE

Malayan tiger spotted at The Rock Cascades. (Photo: CNA/Lauren Chian)
A Malayan tiger at Rainforest Wild Asia. (Photo: CNA/Joyee Koo)
A Malayan tiger at Rainforest Wild Asia. (Photo: CNA/Joyee Koo)

WATERING HOLE

A sun bear at Rainforest Wild Asia. (Photo: CNA/Joyee Koo)
Malayan sun bear at Rainforest Wild Asia. (Photo: CNA/Lauren Chian)
Tapir spotted at The Watering Hole (Photo: CNA/Lauren Chian)
A Malayan tapir at Rainforest Wild Asia. (Photo: CNA/Joyee Koo)

THE CAVERN

The Cavern at Rainforest Wild Asia is a reconstruction of limestone caves. (Photo: CNA/Lauren Chian)
The entrance to the Cavern at Rainforest Wild Asia. (Photo: CNA/Joyee Koo)
The Cavern at Rainforest Wild Asia is a reconstruction of limestone caves. (Photo: CNA/Lauren Chian)
The Cavern at Rainforest Wild Asia is a reconstruction of limestone caves. (Photo: CNA/Lauren Chian)

To learn more about the animals in their respective habitats, there is also a series of Ranger Talks that will be held at different zones in the park, such as The Karsts and Forest Floor.

And once you've worked up an appetite, there are four F&B options to choose from: Rangers Cafe, Sentinel Foodhall, Watering Hole Cafe and the unique Cavern Restaurant.

The Cavern restaurant at Rainforest Wild Asia. (Photo: CNA/Joyee Koo)

Visitors can book add-on Adventure Plus activities, which include a bouncing play area with a 9-metre slide, cave exploration and a free fall canopy jump, with prices starting at S$15. 

Thrill-seekers can also opt for harnessed activities under Black Adventures, which include an aerial guided tour reaching heights of up to 20 metres, or a simulated cavern cave expedition at S$192 (adults), S$182 (child), S$172 (seniors), inclusive of admission and photo.

A 13m Canopy Jump for visitors who signed up for the Adventure Plus experience. (Photo: CNA/Lauren Chian)

There's also an option to purchase the Friends of Rainforest Wild Asia or Friends of Mandai Membership starting at S$130 annually to enjoy year-round access to Rainforest Wild Asia or all five wildlife parks, priority privileges, exciting wildlife experiences and special benefits such as F&B and retail discounts and more. 

Additionally, visitors can sign up for the complimentary Wildpass digital membership which offers discounts of up to 20 per cent for admission, F&B, and retail.

For more details, visit Mandai Wildlife Reserve's website.

Source: CNA/cg

Related Topics

Places & Attractions Activities Mandai
Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...
Advertisement