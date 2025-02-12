First look: Rainforest Wild Asia at Mandai opens Mar 12 with 8 themed zones, lots of animals, fun activities
Singapore’s fifth wildlife park opens to the public on Mar 12, from 9am to 6pm daily, with ticket prices starting from S$20. Here's what to expect.
Looking for another attraction to visit in Mandai? Singapore’s fifth wildlife park, Rainforest Wild Asia, will officially open to the public on Mar 12.
The park will be open from 9am to 6pm daily, with its last admission at 5pm. Ticket sales start from Feb 12 at S$43 (US$32) per adult, S$31 per child (aged three to 12 years old) and S$20 for senior citizens (aged 60 and above). Singapore residents can also enjoy opening special prices from Feb 12 to Mar 31, at S$33 for adults and S$21 for children.
Touted as the first "adventure-based zoo" in Asia, according to Mandai Wildlife Group, the launch of Rainforest Wild Asia was first announced in November 2024.
It will house more than 25 animal species, including two new species making their Singapore debut: The Francois’ langur, an endangered species native to China and northern Vietnam, and the Philippine spotted dear, of which there are only 700 mature ones around. Other animals include the Malayan tiger, sun bear, Javan langur and red dhole, a kind of Asiatic wild dog.
Aside from the animals, another highlight is a 220m-long cavern that was modelled after the Mulu cave system in Sarawak, Malaysia, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The park was designed to showcase the different layers of the rainforest, from cavern to canopy through a variety of routes for visitors to choose from, depending on whether they want an easier route or a relatively more adventurous one.
Here's a look at some of the different zones and the animals you'll be able to spot:
THE ENTRANCE GORGE
THE KARSTS
THE OUTPOST
FOREST FLOOR
ROCK CASCADE
WATERING HOLE
THE CAVERN
To learn more about the animals in their respective habitats, there is also a series of Ranger Talks that will be held at different zones in the park, such as The Karsts and Forest Floor.
And once you've worked up an appetite, there are four F&B options to choose from: Rangers Cafe, Sentinel Foodhall, Watering Hole Cafe and the unique Cavern Restaurant.
Visitors can book add-on Adventure Plus activities, which include a bouncing play area with a 9-metre slide, cave exploration and a free fall canopy jump, with prices starting at S$15.
Thrill-seekers can also opt for harnessed activities under Black Adventures, which include an aerial guided tour reaching heights of up to 20 metres, or a simulated cavern cave expedition at S$192 (adults), S$182 (child), S$172 (seniors), inclusive of admission and photo.
There's also an option to purchase the Friends of Rainforest Wild Asia or Friends of Mandai Membership starting at S$130 annually to enjoy year-round access to Rainforest Wild Asia or all five wildlife parks, priority privileges, exciting wildlife experiences and special benefits such as F&B and retail discounts and more.
Additionally, visitors can sign up for the complimentary Wildpass digital membership which offers discounts of up to 20 per cent for admission, F&B, and retail.
For more details, visit Mandai Wildlife Reserve's website.