First look: Rainforest Wild Asia at Mandai opens Mar 12 with 8 themed zones, lots of animals, fun activities

Looking for another attraction to visit in Mandai? Singapore’s fifth wildlife park, Rainforest Wild Asia, will officially open to the public on Mar 12.

The park will be open from 9am to 6pm daily, with its last admission at 5pm. Ticket sales start from Feb 12 at S$43 (US$32) per adult, S$31 per child (aged three to 12 years old) and S$20 for senior citizens (aged 60 and above). Singapore residents can also enjoy opening special prices from Feb 12 to Mar 31, at S$33 for adults and S$21 for children.

Touted as the first "adventure-based zoo" in Asia, according to Mandai Wildlife Group, the launch of Rainforest Wild Asia was first announced in November 2024.