New lifestyle destination Weave at RWS to feature over 40 brands including new-to-Singapore culinary concepts
Weave, set to debut in the second half of 2025 at Resorts World Sentosa, will include an immersive two-level Singapore flagship patisserie Maison Pierre Hermé Paris by Pierre Hermé, who is also known as the Picasso of Pastry.
Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) is set to debut Weave, a premier lifestyle cluster, in the second half of 2025. Weave will offer a collection of over 40 lifestyle and premium brands, including several new-to-Singapore culinary concepts, for an experiential shopping, dining and rejuvenation sanctuary.
Weave spans over three interconnected levels and 20,000 sqm – that's twice the size of the former Forum at RWS.
Making its Singapore debut is patisserie Maison Pierre Hermé Paris by Pierre Hermé, who is known as the Picasso of Pastry.
The immersive two-level Singapore flagship boutique will offer Singapore exclusives and a curated selection of the chef’s signature creations, including the iconic Ispahan, a delicate fusion of rose, raspberry and lychee. There will also be an ice cream bar.
Guests can also compose their own gourmet assortments at the boutique’s customisation service.
Joining the lineup as well is WeWa, a Middle Eastern street food concept that celebrates fresh, authentic Mediterranean flavours with pillow-soft pitas, hand-pressed falafels and slow-roasted shawarmas – all prepared in an open kitchen.
Michelin-starred chef Paul Pairet will also debut two brand new dining concepts: An ice cream parlour serving freshly churned soft-serve and sorbets with avant-garde flavour pairings, as well as a French kitchen featuring grilled meats, a rotating carvery station and seasonal French classics.
The Michelin recommended Peking Chamber as well as famed Korean bakery Standard Bread will also be making their Singapore debuts at Weave.
RWS chief executive officer Tan Hee Teck said: "Weave marks a significant milestone in our RWS 2.0 transformation as we redefine premium and lifestyle experiences in one seamless environment. More than a retail space, Weave is a dynamic social hub connecting guests across the resort and attractions to create an immersive journey from day to night.”
Weave will progressively open to guests from the middle of the year.