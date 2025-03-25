New lifestyle destination Weave at RWS to feature over 40 brands including new-to-Singapore culinary concepts

Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) is set to debut Weave, a premier lifestyle cluster, in the second half of 2025. Weave will offer a collection of over 40 lifestyle and premium brands, including several new-to-Singapore culinary concepts, for an experiential shopping, dining and rejuvenation sanctuary.

Weave spans over three interconnected levels and 20,000 sqm – that's twice the size of the former Forum at RWS.

Making its Singapore debut is patisserie Maison Pierre Hermé Paris by Pierre Hermé, who is known as the Picasso of Pastry.

The immersive two-level Singapore flagship boutique will offer Singapore exclusives and a curated selection of the chef’s signature creations, including the iconic Ispahan, a delicate fusion of rose, raspberry and lychee. There will also be an ice cream bar.

Guests can also compose their own gourmet assortments at the boutique’s customisation service.