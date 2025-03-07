Enjoy SG60 deals at over 20 Singapore attractions including Gardens by the Bay and Mandai Wildlife Reserve
On Thursday (Mar 6), Minister of State for Trade and Industry and Culture, Community and Youth Alvin Tan announced that as part of commemorating 60 years of Singapore's independence, over 20 attractions in the country will offer special deals for Singaporeans and permanent residents.
These SG60 deals and discounts will be available at the likes of Bird Paradise, Madame Tussauds Singapore, Gardens by the Bay and Mandai Wildlife Reserve.
Most of the promotions are ongoing, with others rolling out in the upcoming months. However, do note that the promotions are also subject to terms and conditions.
The attractions offering SG60 deals are as follows:
BIRD PARADISE
SG60 deal: Children enter free with every paying adult.
Validity: Till Apr 20, 2025.
GARDENS BY THE BAY
SG60 deal: Discounts of over 60 per cent on unlimited visits to six floral displays including Sakura and Tulipmania, in Flower Dome with the SG60 Wonder Blooms Pass.
Validity: Till Mar 31, 2025.
KIZTOPIA
SG60 deal: S$60 pack which includes an admission ticket and assorted toys.
Validity: Till Apr 30, 2025.
POROROPARK SINGAPORE
SG60 deal: S$60 bundle for two adult and two children tickets.
Validity: Till Dec 31, 2025.
ROYAL ALBATROSS
SG60 deal: S$60 off Special SG60 Sailings and all regular dinner cruises.
Validity: Till Dec 31, 2025.
SENTOSA 4D ADVENTURELAND
SG60 deal: Four-in-one combo for two people at S$60.
Validity: Till Sep 30, 2025.
SINGAPORE RIVER CRUISE
SG60 deal: Discounted ticket prices for Singapore citizens.
Validity: Till Dec 31, 2025.
SKYLINE LUGE SINGAPORE
SG60 deal: S$60 bundle comprising two tickets of four off-peak rides, one child doubling and free digital photo.
Validity: Till Aug 31, 2025.
SNOW CITY
SG60 deal: S$60 family bundle (two adults and two children) for an hour of play.
Validity: Till Aug 31, 2025, excluding June 2025.
SOUTHERN ALBATROSS SPEEDBOAT
SG60 deal: S$60 bundle for two adult tickets.
Validity: Till Dec 31, 2025.
SSO ORGAN SERIES: ANNE MARIA LIM AND THE MAGIC ORGAN
SG60 deal: 20 per cent off admission tickets.
Validity: Till Jun 7, 2025.
SUPERPARK SINGAPORE
SG60 deal: Buy two tickets, get 60 per cent off third ticket; 60 per cent off senior tickets.
Validity: Till Dec 31, 2025.
TAYO STATION
SG60 deal: S$60 bundle for two adult and two children tickets with Tayo toy bus.
Validity: Till Dec 31, 2025.
TRICKEYE SINGAPORE
SG60 deal: S$60 online bundle for two adults and one child.
Validity: Till Aug 31, 2025.
CHANGI EXPERIENCE STUDIO
SG60 deal: S$60 bundle for six. S$6 tickets for those aged 60 and
above.
Validity: Mar 14 to Sep 31, 2025.
MADAME TUSSAUDS SINGAPORE
SG60 deal: S$60 bundle for two standard admission tickets with access to Marvel 4D.
Validity: Mar 15 to Aug 31, 2025.
SCIENCE CENTRE SINGAPORE
SG60 deal: S$60 bundle for two children to KidsStop with Little Footprints on-site trail kit.
Validity: Mar 15 to Apr 14, 2025.
FOREST ADVENTURE
SG60 deal: 20 per cent discount on admission tickets on weekdays.
Validity: Apr 1 to 30, 2025.
WINGS OF TIME FIREWORKS SYMPHONY
SG60 deal: 60 per cent off on Sentosa Line (round trip) and Wings of Time
Fireworks Symphony (Standard) at 8.40pm
Validity: Apr 1 to Jun 30, 2025.
MANDAI WILDLIFE RESERVE
SG60 deal: Assorted deals across the various wildlife parks.
Validity: May to August 2025.
SINGAPORE CABLE CAR
SG60 deal: S$60 for a round trip Cable Car Sky Pass and a three-course meal at Arbora.
Validity: Jun 1 to Dec 31 2025.
SKYHELIX SENTOSA
SG60 deal: S$6 off SkyHelix Sentosa.
Validity: Jun 1 to Sep 30 2025.
SG60 deal: S$16 SkyHelix Sentosa and Sentosa Line (round trip).
Validity: Oct 13 to Dec 31 2025.
BOUNCE SINGAPORE
SG60 deal: S$60 bundle of two-hour passes for two people.
Validity: Jul 1 to Aug 8 2025.