Enjoy SG60 deals at over 20 Singapore attractions including Gardens by the Bay and Mandai Wildlife Reserve

On Thursday (Mar 6), Minister of State for Trade and Industry and Culture, Community and Youth Alvin Tan announced that as part of commemorating 60 years of Singapore's independence, over 20 attractions in the country will offer special deals for Singaporeans and permanent residents.

These SG60 deals and discounts will be available at the likes of Bird Paradise, Madame Tussauds Singapore, Gardens by the Bay and Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

Most of the promotions are ongoing, with others rolling out in the upcoming months. However, do note that the promotions are also subject to terms and conditions.

The attractions offering SG60 deals are as follows:

BIRD PARADISE

SG60 deal: Children enter free with every paying adult.

Validity: Till Apr 20, 2025.

Website

GARDENS BY THE BAY

SG60 deal: Discounts of over 60 per cent on unlimited visits to six floral displays including Sakura and Tulipmania, in Flower Dome with the SG60 Wonder Blooms Pass.

Validity: Till Mar 31, 2025.

Website

KIZTOPIA

SG60 deal: S$60 pack which includes an admission ticket and assorted toys.

Validity: Till Apr 30, 2025.

Website

POROROPARK SINGAPORE

SG60 deal: S$60 bundle for two adult and two children tickets.

Validity: Till Dec 31, 2025.

Website

ROYAL ALBATROSS

SG60 deal: S$60 off Special SG60 Sailings and all regular dinner cruises.

Validity: Till Dec 31, 2025.

Website

SENTOSA 4D ADVENTURELAND

SG60 deal: Four-in-one combo for two people at S$60.

Validity: Till Sep 30, 2025.

Website

SINGAPORE RIVER CRUISE

SG60 deal: Discounted ticket prices for Singapore citizens.

Validity: Till Dec 31, 2025.

Website

SKYLINE LUGE SINGAPORE

SG60 deal: S$60 bundle comprising two tickets of four off-peak rides, one child doubling and free digital photo.

Validity: Till Aug 31, 2025.

Website

SNOW CITY

SG60 deal: S$60 family bundle (two adults and two children) for an hour of play.

Validity: Till Aug 31, 2025, excluding June 2025.

Website

SOUTHERN ALBATROSS SPEEDBOAT

SG60 deal: S$60 bundle for two adult tickets.

Validity: Till Dec 31, 2025.

Website

SSO ORGAN SERIES: ANNE MARIA LIM AND THE MAGIC ORGAN

SG60 deal: 20 per cent off admission tickets.

Validity: Till Jun 7, 2025.

Website

SUPERPARK SINGAPORE

SG60 deal: Buy two tickets, get 60 per cent off third ticket; 60 per cent off senior tickets.

Validity: Till Dec 31, 2025.

Website

TAYO STATION

SG60 deal: S$60 bundle for two adult and two children tickets with Tayo toy bus.

Validity: Till Dec 31, 2025.

Website

TRICKEYE SINGAPORE

SG60 deal: S$60 online bundle for two adults and one child.

Validity: Till Aug 31, 2025.

Website

CHANGI EXPERIENCE STUDIO

SG60 deal: S$60 bundle for six. S$6 tickets for those aged 60 and

above.

Validity: Mar 14 to Sep 31, 2025.

Website

MADAME TUSSAUDS SINGAPORE

SG60 deal: S$60 bundle for two standard admission tickets with access to Marvel 4D.

Validity: Mar 15 to Aug 31, 2025.

Website

SCIENCE CENTRE SINGAPORE

SG60 deal: S$60 bundle for two children to KidsStop with Little Footprints on-site trail kit.

Validity: Mar 15 to Apr 14, 2025.

Website

FOREST ADVENTURE

SG60 deal: 20 per cent discount on admission tickets on weekdays.

Validity: Apr 1 to 30, 2025.

Website

WINGS OF TIME FIREWORKS SYMPHONY

SG60 deal: 60 per cent off on Sentosa Line (round trip) and Wings of Time

Fireworks Symphony (Standard) at 8.40pm

Validity: Apr 1 to Jun 30, 2025.

Website

MANDAI WILDLIFE RESERVE

SG60 deal: Assorted deals across the various wildlife parks.

Validity: May to August 2025.

Website

SINGAPORE CABLE CAR

SG60 deal: S$60 for a round trip Cable Car Sky Pass and a three-course meal at Arbora.

Validity: Jun 1 to Dec 31 2025.

Website

SKYHELIX SENTOSA

SG60 deal: S$6 off SkyHelix Sentosa.

Validity: Jun 1 to Sep 30 2025.

SG60 deal: S$16 SkyHelix Sentosa and Sentosa Line (round trip).

Validity: Oct 13 to Dec 31 2025.

Website

BOUNCE SINGAPORE

SG60 deal: S$60 bundle of two-hour passes for two people.

Validity: Jul 1 to Aug 8 2025.

Website