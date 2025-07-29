You can now create your own uniquely Singapore digital avatar with SGMoji

Looking for a fun way to celebrate this year's National Day? Why not create your own digital avatar via SGMoji.

Like Apple's Memojis but with a uniquely Singapore twist, these digital sticker packs were developed by creative agency DSTNCT in partnership with NDP 2025. You can have fun customising your look, complete with some quirky local touches ranging from accessories such as kopitiam coffee cups and MRT cards to clothes ranging from school uniforms and ethnic wear.