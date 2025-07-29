Logo
Logo

Singapore

You can now create your own uniquely Singapore digital avatar with SGMoji
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Singapore

You can now create your own uniquely Singapore digital avatar with SGMoji

SGMoji lets users design avatars using icons like MRT cards and kopi cups.

You can now create your own uniquely Singapore digital avatar with SGMoji

NDP 2025 hosts with their SGMoji avatars: (From left) Ebi Shankara, Siti Khalijah, Sonia Chew and Joakim Gomez. (Photo: SGMoji)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Nashita Farveen
29 Jul 2025 12:27PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Looking for a fun way to celebrate this year's National Day? Why not create your own digital avatar via SGMoji.

Like Apple's Memojis but with a uniquely Singapore twist, these digital sticker packs were developed by creative agency DSTNCT in partnership with NDP 2025. You can have fun customising your look, complete with some quirky local touches ranging from accessories such as kopitiam coffee cups and MRT cards to clothes ranging from school uniforms and ethnic wear.

Design your very own digital avatar by playing around with Singapore elements. (Photo: SGMojis)

"We live in a mobile era, Memojis have become commonplace in our social life - everyone wants to create a personalised version of themselves. But what was lacking before was a uniquely Singaporean flavour. That’s where SGMoji comes in," said Matthew Zeng, managing director of DSTNCT.

Crafted for all ages, each tap adds a piece of Singapore – whether it’s the classic dragon playground or Singapore's shimmering skyline.

NDP host Siti Khalijah and her SGMoji. (Photo: SGMoji)
NDP host Sonia Chew and her SGMoji. (Photo: SGMoji)
NDP host Ebi Shankara and his SGMoji. (Photo: SGMoji)
NDP host Joakim Gomez and his SGMoji. (Photo: SGMoji)

Even homegrown personalities have joined in the fun, including NDP hosts Ebi Shankara, Siti Khalijah, Sonia Chew and Joakim Gomez, as well as other local celebrities like Suhaimi Yusof, Glenn Yong, Irene Ang and Pat Mok.

Suhaimi Yusof and his SGMoji. (Photo: SGMoji)
Irene Ang and Pat Mok with their avatars. (Photo: SGMoji)
Glenn Yong and his avatar. (Photo: SGMoji)
Source: CNA/nf

Related Topics

SG60 Culture & Trends
Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...
Advertisement