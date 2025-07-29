You can now create your own uniquely Singapore digital avatar with SGMoji
SGMoji lets users design avatars using icons like MRT cards and kopi cups.
Looking for a fun way to celebrate this year's National Day? Why not create your own digital avatar via SGMoji.
Like Apple's Memojis but with a uniquely Singapore twist, these digital sticker packs were developed by creative agency DSTNCT in partnership with NDP 2025. You can have fun customising your look, complete with some quirky local touches ranging from accessories such as kopitiam coffee cups and MRT cards to clothes ranging from school uniforms and ethnic wear.
"We live in a mobile era, Memojis have become commonplace in our social life - everyone wants to create a personalised version of themselves. But what was lacking before was a uniquely Singaporean flavour. That’s where SGMoji comes in," said Matthew Zeng, managing director of DSTNCT.
Crafted for all ages, each tap adds a piece of Singapore – whether it’s the classic dragon playground or Singapore's shimmering skyline.
Even homegrown personalities have joined in the fun, including NDP hosts Ebi Shankara, Siti Khalijah, Sonia Chew and Joakim Gomez, as well as other local celebrities like Suhaimi Yusof, Glenn Yong, Irene Ang and Pat Mok.