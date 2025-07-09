Cartoonist Sonny Liew reimagines Singapore founding fathers as vintage-style toy figurines

From a distance, they resemble superhero action figures from the 1970s and 1980s, complete with transparent plastic blister packs on cardboard backing.

Upon closer inspection, the three toy figurines are striking caricatures of Singapore's founding fathers: Lee Kuan Yew, Goh Keng Swee and S Rajaratnam. Superheroes of a different vintage, some may say.

Created by award-winning Singaporean cartoonist Sonny Liew for the privately curated exhibition Artist’s Proof: Singapore At 60, which opens Sunday (Jul 13), the figurines appear to be a straightforward homage to Singapore’s founding fathers on the nation’s 60th birthday this year.

But the one-off commissioned project – P.A.P. x P.A. (that’s “performance art”, not the People’s Association) – packs the layered wit and subtext that have become his signature.

After all, Liew, 51, is no stranger to evoking public discourse. A decade ago, the National Arts Council (NAC) withdrew its publishing grant for his graphic novel, The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye, as they said it potentially undermined the authority of the government.